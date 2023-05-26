An Indiana University of Pennsylvania alumnus is one of several Americans still being held in Russian prisons in the wake of the recent release of women’s pro basketball star Brittney Griner.

“Marc has been wrongfully detained, and it is important that our government acknowledge that, just as they have for Paul Whelan, Brittney Griner and Evan Gershkovich,” Marc Fogel’s sister Anne is quoted in a news release issued Thursday by U.S. House Chief Deputy Majority Whip Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township.