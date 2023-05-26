An Indiana University of Pennsylvania alumnus is one of several Americans still being held in Russian prisons in the wake of the recent release of women’s pro basketball star Brittney Griner.
“Marc has been wrongfully detained, and it is important that our government acknowledge that, just as they have for Paul Whelan, Brittney Griner and Evan Gershkovich,” Marc Fogel’s sister Anne is quoted in a news release issued Thursday by U.S. House Chief Deputy Majority Whip Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township.
It was issued after a meeting Thursday in Washington with members of Fogel’s family, as well as Dr. Michael A. Driscoll, president of IUP.
“The (Biden) administration has refused to designate him as wrongfully detained while expediting others under similar circumstances,” Driscoll said. “The United States must do right by Marc, as he has served America by teaching many of its children during his over 35-year career as an educator.”
According to Reschenthaler, Fogel, 61, a Butler native and 1984 Social Studies Education graduate of IUP, taught history courses at schools attended by children of U.S. diplomats in Colombia, Venezuela, Oman, Malaysia and, for the last 10 years, in Russia.
“Marc must be designated as wrongfully detained,” said Anne and Marc’s mother Malphine Fogel. “I am 93 years old, and I have not seen my son for two years. Marc is not healthy, and after three failed back surgeries, he chose to forgo opioids and instead use medically prescribed marijuana. He had no understanding of where this choice would lead.”
Under federal law, the 14th District congressman said, Fogel meets at least six of the 11 established criteria to be designated as wrongfully detained by the State Department — but has yet to be classified as wrongfully detained, while Griner was so designated less than three months after her arrest.
“Congressman Reschenthaler’s commitment to this cause has given hope to Marc, a teacher and just a regular person, who has felt forgotten by his country,” Anne Fogel said.
Whelan is a former U.S. Marine who has been serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia since 2020 for spying.
Gershkovich is a Wall Street Journal reporter who has been detained while awaiting a court date on spying charges that recently was postponed until later this summer.
Reschenthaler’s office said Fogel was detained on Aug. 14, 2021, and is serving a 14-year hard-labor sentence for possession of medical marijuana used to treat his severe back injury, a charge very similar to that of Griner.
According to a change.org petition that so far has netted 17,622 signatures out of a goal of 25,000, “this excessive and inhumane ruling is an effort to use him for political leverage and amounts to a death sentence for Marc, who is 61 years old and in delicate health.”
The petition started by Kelly Leguineche said family members “have not been permitted to see or speak to Marc and can only communicate through letters that are monitored.”
In November, Reschenthaler, who now represents most of Indiana County, and U.S. Reps. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township, and Mike Kelly, R-Erie, introduced a resolution of inquiry in response to what they called the Biden administration’s continued reluctance to designate Fogel as “wrongfully detained.”
“As a former district judge and U.S. Navy JAG (Judge Advocate General officer), I know when I’m being stonewalled,” Reschenthaler said in November.
“We must have complete access to the full report regarding Mr. Fogel’s detainment, trial and sentencing,” Thompson said.
“IUP fully supports the House Resolution of Inquiry proposed and advanced by Reps. Reschenthaler, Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson, and Mike Kelly with the goal of ultimately ending IUP alumni Marc Fogel’s unjust, inequitable and cruel detainment,” Driscoll said.
“Mr. Fogel is a valued IUP alumnus — a member of the IUP family — and we share the pain, sadness and concern of his family and friends,” Driscoll is quoted in a November news release about that resolution.
A State Department spokesman responded to an Indiana Gazette inquiry, on background, late Thursday afternoon:
“The Department continuously reviews the circumstances surrounding the detentions of U.S. nationals overseas, including those in Russia, for indicators that they are wrongful. The U.S. government continues to call on the Russian government to release Marc Fogel on humanitarian grounds.
“Consular officers last visited Marc Fogel in person on May 19 and U.S. government officials last spoke to the Fogel family on May 23.
“We take seriously our commitment to assist U.S. citizens abroad and to provide all appropriate consular assistance.
“We urge the Russian government to ensure fair treatment and appropriate medical care for all U.S. nationals detained in Russia.
“Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment.”
According to the Facebook page “Friends of Marc Fogel,” Russian authorities found 17 grams of medical marijuana in his possession.
That amount would fall under the category of a small amount of marijuana — less than 30 grams — if the drug was obtained for recreational use.
According to the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, 15 Pennsylvania municipalities, including Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, have passed ordinances that decriminalize small amounts of marijuana. Indiana Borough briefly mulled over that idea.
As the change.org petition put it, “He made one mistake and does not deserve to pay with his life.”
