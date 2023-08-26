Indiana University of Pennsylvania President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll was pleased to see the packed house at Fisher Auditorium in IUP’s Performing Arts center adjacent to the Oak Grove.
His appearance at Friday’s Opening of the Academic Year number 149 for the state-owned institution came with two eye surgeries behind him and a third yet to come.
It also came, Driscoll said, as “higher education is facing its most challenging times in at least 50 years (and) IUP is facing its most challenging times in over a century.”
The latter was right after World War I, in the midst of another epidemic, of influenza, when it still was known as Indiana State Normal School.
The president said IUP has adapted and survived “several times when myriad challenges almost destroyed us,” but now “we have the opportunity to write the next chapter of our history as a story of resilience and teamwork that led to brighter days.”
It will not be easy. Driscoll said he allowed a contractual Aug. 1 deadline to pass after which he could not give notice of any retrenchment plans that in the past “resulted in some good people losing their jobs,” but he is not ruling out collapsing some positions rather than filling vacancies.
It also will require a plan with five points, Driscoll said:
• Keep every student who comes to IUP, a school that often has seen up to three out of 10 freshmen not sticking around for their sophomore years.
Among other things, the IUP president, “it means we need to clear obstacles that hold back so many students, like the cost of attendance and food insecurity and arcane bureaucratic processes,” so they can focus on academic challenges.
• Grow market share in traditional markets, by being exceptional in recruiting and marketing efforts, and providing adequate resources so students can tackle “in-demand high-quality programs.”
Unfortunately, Driscoll said, Pennsylvania underfunds public higher education, ranking 49th last year in the amount given per full-time student — and competing, among other states, with 11 that spend more than double what Pennsylvania spends, and with recruiting efforts from nearby states including Ohio and West Virginia.
• “Supplement our enrollment through other student groups outside of our core audiences.” For instance, Driscoll said, IUP had 863 international students 10 years ago, but since the COVID-19 pandemic that number dropped to 403 last year.
Among the international students at IUP is another of Friday’s speakers, Shagufta Haque, from the South Asian nation of Bangladesh, who serves as student member of the IUP Council of Trustees.
She said IUP found her, rather than the other way around, after her mother was named a Fulbright teacher and was assigned to IUP for a semester in 2016.
Haque said the pictures her mother sent from IUP helped convince her father to join her mother in sending her brother and her to the United States for higher education. Her brother went to Chicago for his undergraduate degree, then came to IUP for his master’s degree. Their mother returned to IUP to complete her doctorate. And Shagufta is completing her undergraduate degree.
Driscoll is hoping one means of bringing in additional students will be through the proposed College of Osteopathic Medicine, now going through a formal exploration process that includes fund-raising and bringing in a dean. Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Lara Luetkehans said another candidate for that post will tour the campus next week.
• “Fourth, we must grow IUP’s reputation via academic quality student-centeredness,” Driscoll said. The university also seeks a return on investment and research, which also could be helped by that proposed osteopathic school.
Another means of promoting student-centeredness would be through the use of “Navigators,” a group of IUP employees providing hands-on support to students. Driscoll gave the example of Bryant Pinder, a Philadelphia native who came “unprepared for what was ahead” after enrolling in 2006.
“Nobody knew he needed help,” Driscoll said, and Pinder eventually was dismissed with a grade point average of 0.72.
After a series of jobs, Pinder came back in 2014 and took advantage of IUP’s Fresh Start Policy.
“Bryant was connected with Dr. David Ferguson who served as his mentor,” Driscoll said.
Ferguson, assistant dean of IUP’s College of Arts and Humanities and professor of music, worked with other faculty members developed a plan just for Bryant, who found, Driscoll said, “he did belong here and in 2017 he graduated.”
Bryant Pinder now is a Navigator. As he is quoted on the IUP website, “my desire is to help students of all backgrounds pivot, explore, and be intentional within the university, which will translate into their next phase of life.”
• “Lastly,” the IUP president said, “we will find alternative revenue streams to support our work. We cannot rely on tuition and appropriations alone. So we must use our skills and talents to increase revenue with more sponsored research activity, more philanthropic gifts and any other possible avenue.”
The opportunity for more philanthropic gifts could be in the offing as IUP approaches its 150th anniversary next year. Driscoll said after Friday’s program that good planning is happening for that celebration.
Luetkehans opened the program with a focus on “becoming exceptionally student-centered.”
“Each and every one of us has a critical role to play,” the provost said. “Our path of change toward becoming exceptionally student-centered begins with engagement. Engagement is how we will transform IUP. It’s the commitment from each of us to roll up our sleeves and actively participate in achieving this vision.”
She also reported on changes for three departments:
• Kittanning native Dr. Stephen Ferris came from leading the Miller College of Business at Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., to serve as dean of IUP’s Eberly College of Business.
• Dr. Lynanne Black, a member of the IUP community since 2003, has agreed to serve as the interim dean of the College of Health and Human Services, effective Aug. 14.
• Dr. Edel Reilly, professor and Provost’s Associate for Academic Programs and Planning, agreed to serve as interim dean of the College of Education and Communications, effective July 22, after Dr. Stephanie McGowan chose not to accept the position.
Other speakers during Friday’s program included:
• Librarian Bobbie Zapor, who is president of the staff union, Local 763 of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, said her membership has been “inextricably linked to this university’s history (and is) essential to its future.”
• Dr. Dennis Frketich, president of the IUP chapter of the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties, the faculty union, opened with “a rumor” regarding longtime colleague and former University Senate president Dr. David Piper, saying there had been a brawl earlier Friday and campus police had to drag Piper away as he yelled, “let me speak, let me speak, let the show go on.”
In reality, as reported recently by IUP Executive Director of Media Relations Michelle Fryling, “Dr. Piper retired at the end of this past academic year.” And as Frketich said, “it will take a while to forget Dr. Piper.”
Piper’s retirement ended a tradition of closing the opening-day program with segments worthy of Broadway shows. Last year he brought in a band to perform “The Chancellor Came Down From PASSHE (Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education)” to the tune of the late Charlie Daniels’ “The Devil Went Down To Georgia.
Two years ago, Piper came out in pajama bottoms, brought out a screen that looked like what one sees on a Zoom exchange, and a background curtain to boot, for a program about moving forward despite the COVID-19 pandemic that included a suggested “new, historic musical” in the style of Neil Diamond, featuring “seniors, needing class, reaching out, texting me, texting you,” and “juniors, needing class, reaching out, emailing me, emailing you.”
On Friday, Frketich’s message for the opening of the academic year included a sharing of the mission of what he called a voice for quality education, his APSCUF union: “APSCUF works on behalf of the students’ and faculty’s interest to provide the highest quality education at the most reasonable cost, by ensuring diversity of programs are available, taught by first class professors and coaches who strive for the pursuit of education and excellence.”
• Dr. Bryan Seal, who succeeded Piper as president of the University Senate, came to IUP from a background that included the U.S. Navy, service in the federal government, work in the private sector that included consulting work, and raising three children.
He also stressed communication, urging his fellow faculty members to “please encourage your students to talk to you. Email’s fine, but we are all here in flesh and blood, so get them to come into your office,” and to utilize such resources as the campus library, the writing center and tutors. “Encourage them to seek all these resources out.”
Seal also quoted the late United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan: “If our hopes of building a better and safer world are to become more than wishful, we need the engagement of volunteers more than ever.”
There would be entertainment to cap Friday’s program, from what Driscoll called “the beast of the East,” the marching band also called The Legend, which nearly doubled in size in the first year for Dr. Zach Cheever as its director, from 88 members to 165. As it did last year, the band marched into the auditorium and provided a rendition of “Amazing Grace,” the hymn written by John Newton that has become a theme song of sorts for the band.
Band members filled the aisles of the auditorium and were led from the stage by drum majors Alex Robbins, Emily Marshall and Kira Ackerman.
Driscoll quoted the third verse of the hymn: “Through many dangers, toils and snares I have already come; ‘Tis grace hath brought me safe thus far And grace will lead me home.”
