After a week of welcoming events in and around the main Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus, fall 2021-22 classes begin today.
“As we begin another school year, let’s remember why we’re here,” IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said during his keynote address to Friday’s “Opening of the Academic Year” at Fisher Auditorium. “It’s to use our time, our talents, and our expertise to positively impact our students so they grow into citizens of the world who make their own impacts. And then, we hope that when they look back at their time at IUP, they are fulfilled and inspired to stay involved with us, completing the circle for the next generation.”
In his remarks Friday, Driscoll said IUP’s financial picture has improved from a year ago, because many in the university community found ways to help.
“We must continue to adapt to changing times and put our resources in the right places,” Driscoll said. “We cannot go back to a financial approach from years ago when enrollment was higher. And as long as Pennsylvania believes it’s acceptable to rank 48th out of 50 in higher education funding, tuition will be our main source of income. That’s difficult when the number of high school students in Pennsylvania is dwindling.”
He also said IUP has to “continue to spend responsibly” and “grow our revenue in ways that will give us both short-term and long-term benefits.”
That brought the president to an ongoing goal for IUP, “becoming student-centered,” which “will help with some of our retention issues and also increase our marketability as a destination for students who want the life-changing experience we provide.”
Driscoll said IUP “must continue expanding our partnerships with high schools, community colleges and employers so that more people want to be a part of the good work we do here.” Also, he said, “we need to create and fund programs that are in demand by employers so our students know they will have opportunities after they graduate.”
One program introduced last year is IUP NextGen.
“We’re using NextGen as the evolving template for giving our students amazing opportunities that will lead them to amazing careers and lives,” Driscoll said. “The Liberal Arts will continue as a vital part of a well-rounded education, as we invest to enhance what we do best and what our students and their potential employers need.”
Driscoll said efforts by the university community, plus some COVID relief funding, will allow IUP to “invest in a few areas that will demonstrably benefit students, which will then benefit us.”
One example, the IUP president said, is Strategic Enrollment Planning, led by IUP Vice President for Enrollment Management Dr. Patricia McCarthy, “but involving input from hundreds of people across the university. It’s resulting in real investments right now in student success, diversity and inclusion, and graduate programs, helping us become the place envisioned in the strategic plan.”
Speaking of COVID-19, the new year begins at IUP with a requirement that everyone wear masks in indoor public spaces, including face-to-face classes, regardless of their vaccination status, though social distancing is not required at this time in indoor settings.
“While IUP is not legally permitted to require COVID-19 vaccinations,” the university said in a recent COVID-19 update, “it has joined the State System of Higher Education Board of Governors, the Chancellor (Dr. Dan Greenstein), and the State System university presidents to encourage all people, in consultation with their health-care providers, to get vaccinated.”
IUP is offering free COVID-19 vaccines for students at the IUP Health Service, which also beginning today will provide free COVID-19 testing for students, both those showing symptoms and those who are asymptomatic. One can contact the IUP Health Service via its https://www.iup.edu/healthservice/ website, or by calling (724) 357-2550.
The university said other mitigation protocols, including increased cleaning and air-sanitizing procedures, physical barriers in high-traffic areas, temperature kiosks, touchless water-filling stations, and one-time-use mask dispensers in buildings, will continue to be in place for the fall semester.
Greenstein also focused on COVID-19 in a recent blog on the State System website.
“All of us will continue to bear responsibility for our own health as well as for the health of those around us,” the chancellor of the 14 state system universities said. “Getting vaccinated, as I strongly urge you to do, wearing masks, and social distancing in some settings are all responsibilities we share. We are a family, and a family is more than a collection of people each pursuing their individual interests without giving a thought about how those pursuits impact others. Ours are university communities, not Hobbesian states of nature. I will also be fascinated to see over the next few years how and where we make permanent any new practices we were forced to adopt by pandemic necessity.”
Both Greenstein and Driscoll focused on something else in their respective remarks — the ongoing integration, some say the merger, of operations at six of the 14 state-owned universities, California, Clarion and Edinboro in the west, and Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield in the state’s northeast.
“Their goals are simple yet in so many ways audacious,” Greenstein wrote. “Expand affordable educational opportunities for all Pennsylvanians, improve students’ outcomes, continue and grow economic, cultural, and other contributions to their host communities and regions.”
Driscoll said something had to be done or struggling universities would have failed, “and would have pulled us all down with them.”
The IUP president touched upon “how our university will fit into the redesigned state system, and rightly so,” but added, “the honest answer is that it’s too soon to know. But I remind you that IUP and West Chester are specifically excluded from being merged.”
West Chester, near Philadelphia, is the largest of the state system universities, while IUP is the second-largest. That exclusion was included in state Act 50 which cleared the way for the exemption of those schools.
“That doesn’t mean we have smooth sailing ahead,” Driscoll said. “We must continue to better ourselves so that we don’t lose control of our destiny.”
Driscoll suggested that the IUP community read “The IUP Story: Indiana University of Pennsylvania, from Normal School to University,” by professor emeritus of history Charles Cashdollar, which will be available this fall.
“It shows how IUP has many times faced obstacles and has rebounded every time,” Driscoll said. “I see four elements of our makeup that have helped us persist:
• “Greatness is our destiny. We’ve not followed the pack but instead, led it. We are an inherently great university.”
• “We will always hold the reins. We’ve had our detractors over the decades. Some thought we should blend in with the pack, but we have always maintained control of our destiny.”
• “We were bred for this. The essence of western Pennsylvania is people who work together for the common goal, who refuse to concede, and who persevere despite tough circumstances.”
• “We’ve always been student-centered. IUP believes that no matter what a particular student’s background is, we will meet them where they are and be a resource for their success.”
According to IUP Magazine, it is the first history of the university in 30 years, and was 10 years in the making, covering 400 pages in 14 chronological chapters.
Cover price is $49.95 and proceeds from its sale will go to the Foundation for IUP to promote and support educational purposes at the university.
Driscoll also said the Hawks Q&A Center “has been a rousing success,” the university’s Guides Program is into a second year of mentoring, “our University College has been redesigned to help all our students get the help they need,” and a university-wide team has launched the Crimson Scholars Circle, providing 70 students with an early start to their college career using mentoring, team building, leadership development and academic strategies to enhance their success.