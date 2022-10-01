Dr. Michael Driscoll

Dr. Michael Driscoll answered questions posed to him by The Indiana Gazette in early August, concerning his 10 years as president of Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

 MICHAEL JOHNSON/Gazette

It’s been more than a month since students returned to classes, and Dr. Michael Driscoll embarks on his 11th year as president of Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

The first 10 years have been anything but routine. COVID-19, declining enrollment, lack of funding and more continue to present challenges to the veteran education leader.