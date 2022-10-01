It’s been more than a month since students returned to classes, and Dr. Michael Driscoll embarks on his 11th year as president of Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
The first 10 years have been anything but routine. COVID-19, declining enrollment, lack of funding and more continue to present challenges to the veteran education leader.
Driscoll is the third-longest serving president in IUP history since the position became known as “president.” Dr. Lawrence K. Petit served for 11 years (1992-2003) and Dr. Willis E. Pratt served for 20 years (1948-68) — minus a fourth-month sabbatical in 1962.
At the top of list of challenges for Driscoll is student enrollment.
Like many other colleges and universities, especially in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Learning, IUP is experiencing a decline. The university’s fall semester enrollment numbers dropped 39.5 percent from 15,379 in 2012-13 to 9,308 in 2021-22, according to IUP’s Office of Institutional Research, Planning and Assessment.
“I do think that if we could have foreseen the (COVID-19) pandemic, we could have done some things differently,” Driscoll said. “We knew our enrollment was declining; we saw that coming and we actually had been reducing our workforce and other things slowly but significantly, starting in about 2014.”
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, public school enrollment dropped 3.9 percent from 2011-12 (1,765,327) to 2020-21 (1,696,022), and is expected to drop to nearly 13 percent by 2026-27.
According to a story published Sept. 9 in The Indiana Gazette, Driscoll told the IUP Council of Trustees that “the fact our incoming class of students this year is larger than last year’s gives me hope.”
But while “that needle is moving in the right direction,” the IUP president said the university “must address our retention rate, currently around 70 percent, to make sure our students know they are supported,” and do not leave IUP before they graduate.
Driscoll added that IUP projects its overall enrollment between 8,800 and 8,900, which he attributed to a declining Pennsylvania population, particularly in younger demographics.
“But the cost of attending has also proven to be a roadblock, so another reason for hope is our decision to reduce tuition for in-state undergraduate students by almost 20 percent,” Driscoll said. “We believe that although it will cost us revenue in the short term, the long-term payoff will be seen when students see and hear about the value not just of an education, but of an IUP education, and they want to be a part of our world.”
Many PASSHE officials attributed the decline largely to demographics such as stagnant population growth. The pandemic and, lately, rising wages in the economic recovery have accelerated the trend.
“We were actually on a path to improving those numbers slowly (before the pandemic),” Driscoll said.
The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, which produced the national estimate of enrollment decline, found acute troubles in several states since fall 2019. In Pennsylvania, public university enrollment fell 12 percent and community college enrollment plunged 23 percent.
In summer 2019, Driscoll said, the school cut its workforce by about a quarter through attrition and layoffs. It also merged the College of Fine Arts and College of Humanities and Social Sciences, cut academic programs in fields such as dance arts, and reorganized numerous other programs.
“Enrollment has declined much faster than we thought it would and the pandemic had a big impact on our finances,” Driscoll said, “and so we were contracting expenses. We were on a path to reduce the size of the institution and our expenses. Knowing that was impacting our students throughout that period, we could have been a little more aggressive about that as opposed to the really, really ugly stuff that we had to do with retrenchment and furloughs.”
Driscoll called the COVID-19 induced retrenchments, layoffs and furloughs “trauma,” but said the moves had to be made.
“We knew we were going to get smaller and we knew that we were going to have to adjust with that,” he said, “and we knew the state wasn’t providing enough support at the time. So we were on that path.”
During his opening address when students returned to classes in late August, Driscoll said there would be “no more retrenchments or furloughs this year,” though some positions may not be refilled because of attrition. He added that there would be prudent efforts to “provide opportunities for professional development” and fill key positions.
Lack of financial resources and education seem to go hand-in-hand, but this year, the Pennsylvania Legislature budgeted $546.5 million to be divvied up between all 14 PASSHE schools.
IUP received a $72.2 million share — $59.9 million from the state budget and $12.3 million from a program established through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. It’s an increase from $53.9 million a year ago.
“It doesn’t solve our financial problems,” Driscolll said. “We still have to attend to that, but it shows an investment in what we do that has not been here for a very, very long time.”
PASSHE spokesman Kevin Hensil told the Gazette in July 2022 the dollars will benefit students by allowing PASSHE to hold tuition flat for the fourth consecutive year, despite inflation.
IUP has been ahead of the curve. In March 2022, the university lowered its tuition by almost 20 percent for most students — by $1,854 a year — for Pennsylvania undergraduate students who take 15 credits per semester, effective fall 2022. This follows three years of frozen tuition and six years of frozen housing costs. More than $2 million in housing scholarships were awarded for fall 2021 and spring 2022.
“Under the IUP tuition affordability plan, which officially went into effect Monday (Aug. 22), any undergraduate student who is a Pennsylvania resident can take up to 18 credits per semester at the rate currently offered for 12 academic credits. Students taking 18 credits per semester for an academic year will save $3,768 — a 32 percent savings — in annual tuition.
Driscoll said the university’s partnership with Indiana Area School District, via its dual enrollment program, may help increase declining enrollment.
“Superintendent (Michael) Vuckovich has been a great partner as we build dual enrollment and really focus on some pathways to success for students as they come through,” he said.
Driscoll referenced IUP’s Strategic Plan for 2020-25, which is designed to transform the culture at the university to enhance the student experience by fostering exceptional student-centeredness. Transformation, he said, will include reordering resources to ensure every student is engaged and can be successful at every point in their journey -transitioning to the university, while enrolled at IUP, and after their time at IUP.
“Our student population has already changed dramatically with somewhere on the order of 10 percent African-American students,” he said. “We have some great Black alumni from decades ago who are engaged now with helping mentor our current students on getting to programs and things we’re doing now — and they’re actively engaged with some great leadership.”
Driscoll mentioned many of those students arrive from Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, and adjusting to Indiana’s rural setting can be difficult.
“We bring them here with a parent or some other family member so they can see that their child will have a place here, that it makes sense and we really care and we bring that to the fore,” he said. “Once students get here, there are a number of support mechanisms. We just are in the second year of the Crimson Scholar Circle program, which is targeted to Black and Brown students.
“We bring them in to campus early, provide them mentors among existing students, as well as connect them with staff from all over the university … to make sure that they know what to do and how they can be connected.”
Another initiative is IUP NextGen, which went into effect in October 2021.
“At its core, IUP NextGen is about redefining the way that we serve our students,” Driscoll said. “We will focus on programs that reflect student and marketplace demands, and we will prioritize and resource what we do especially well, providing our students with unique experiences that they cannot get anywhere else. This work will help our students achieve success throughout their lifetime while addressing our critical need to create a stronger and more financially stable IUP for now and for the future.”
Driscoll said it’s all about perceptions and marketing.
“We need to sell Indiana and the experience here. That’s something the leaders in the community talk about in terms of, ‘We know it’s great and the quality of life is incredible and that includes for our students.’ But some folks don’t view rural life quite that way. We have to sell that together as a community. It’s a vibrant place, but it’s not a bad place because it’s not downtown.”
Driscoll said student retention is one of his main goals for IUP.
“The most challenging time for new students is that first six weeks or so, and so if we lose them in the first semester, they’re gone,” he said. “That’s a big deal. You don’t get to go on to get a degree if you don’t make it past the first six weeks.”
In recent weeks, IUP inked a dual-enrollment deal with Penn Highlands Community College (similar to one signed with Westmoreland County Community College). IUP also netted a $4.98 million from the U.S. Department of Defense to enhance cybersecurity and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).
Driscoll said IUP’s continuing challenge is how to move forward.
“How do we support each other emotionally as well as professionally? Going through these challenging times, we are doing great stuff,” he said. “I know we’re going to keep serving students in remarkable ways going forward, even though we don’t know what all those ways are today.
“It really is about, ‘What do we do next? What do we do next to make sure that this generation and the next generations of students are successful?’”