In his quarterly report last week, Indiana University of Pennsylvania President Dr. Michael Driscoll touched upon a variety of topics, from spring enrollment and fund-raising to Black History Month and plans for face-to-face activity.
Driscoll noted the spring semester headcount of 9,162 students at IUP, which is 45 more students than what the university projected.
“Our fall-to-spring retention rate of 87.85 percent for full-time, first-year students is our highest since 2015,” Driscoll said. “And looking ahead, the number of applicants and admits for fall 2021 is keeping pace with fall 2020.”
He took note of the victory claimed in IUP’s Imagine Unlimited fundraising campaign, which “surpassed our goal of $75 million, and crossed the finish line six months early. Money raised from the campaign will provide more scholarships for students and give them a first-rate educational experience.”
He also took time to talk about “some recent events of which I am especially proud,” including efforts to mark Black History Month, “the contributions of our past and current Black students,” and what is being done “to strive for diversity, equity, and inclusion for all.”
Included was a story on the IUP website about the first Black students.
“Few people probably knew that Bianca Parker, the daughter of an emancipated slave, was our first Black student,” the IUP president said. “She enrolled here in 1891 to study music. And our first Black graduate was Helen Dixon, who earned her degree in 1926.”
He also observed that IUP plans to have all students back on campus for the fall semester which begins Aug. 23, “but even with students on campus, we will need every student and member of the faculty, staff, and administration to help keep each other safe. Even if we are mostly all vaccinated, we still are not in the clear.”
And he noted that IUP plans to have May commencement ceremonies in person, although on a smaller scale than in the past. He also commended IUP athletes, including the success of the women’s swimmers at the NCAA division championship.
Elsewhere, IUP is putting distinguished alumni — including some younger alumni — into the spotlight.
Lists for 2020 and 2021 as provided by the IUP Alumni Association were displayed during Thursday’s trustee meeting. The 2020 Distinguished Alumni include:
• Michael Baughman ’86, United States marshal, Western District of Pennsylvania, US Department of Justice
• Tracy Butler ’85, meteorologist, ABC 7 Chicago-WLS-TV
• Aaron Chapman ’87, medical director, Alameda County (Calif.) Behavioral Health Care Services
• Bryan Owens ’75, Afghanistan country manager, Fluor Corporation
• Joann Schaeffer Sierra ’85, award-winning television video editor and producer
• Courtney Barilar Vose ’91, vice president of Patient Care Services and chief nursing officer, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital
• Linda A. Sidor Willett ’69, senior vice president, general counsel, and secretary, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield
Also, the Alumni Association recognition committee selected the following to receive the 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award:
• Alysia Burton Steele ’97, associate professor of journalism instruction, University of Mississippi
• Eric Zahren ’90, president, Carnegie Hero Fund Commission
• Rose Mary Zbiek ’83, professor of mathematics education, Penn State University
• John Simpson ’79, retired event/marketing manager, Pittsburgh Steelers
• Shaun Gabbidon ’96, distinguished professor, Penn State Harrisburg
• Eric Monaco ’92, producer, NFL Films
• John Ritter ’88, visual artist, Ritter Illustration
• Douglas Roblin ’75, senior research scientist, Kaiser Permanente
In addition, Young Alumni Achievement Awards will be presented this month to:
• Jessica Dirsmith, M’06, D’13, clinical assistant professor, Department of Counseling, Psychology & Special Education, Duquesne University
• Tessa Minnick Mongold ’10, M’12, environmental, health and safety manager, Johnstown Bottling and Laurel Packaging, Pepsi Beverages North America
• Cameron Wilkins ’06, president/owner, The Wilkins Company
• Ardian Soca Wibowo ’05, co-founder and chief scientific officer, Helix BioStructures LLC
• James McNabb ’15, owner/artist, McNabb Studio
• Kelly (Waldo) Henderson ’12, M’13, vice president and talent program manager, PNC Financial Services
As IUP goes through what Driscoll called “some challenging times,” and “as we work together to overcome challenge and position us for a better future,” the IUP president said, “one thing we must have is transparency.”
Part of that aim for transparency comes in a video series titled “Facts, Initiatives, and Results.”
“These videos address the facts behind our challenges, the actions we have taken or plan to take, and the results – both good and sometimes bad,” Driscoll said.
He said the videos can be found on the IUP website, “and we will continue them as topics arise.”