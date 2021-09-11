The Indiana University of Pennsylvania Council of Trustees kicked off the 2021-22 academic year amid what President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll called “remarkable positive energy everywhere I look.”
Much of that energy is coming together in a series of long-range plans.
Driscoll recalled a kickoff event earlier in the month “to coalesce our planning for our future through the 2020-2025 Strategic Plan, IUP NextGen, our Strategic Enrollment Planning, our next comprehensive campaign, and other initiatives that hundreds of faculty staff and students have been working on to ensure we retain control of our destiny.”
It was a “Many Voices, One Future: The Road Ahead for IUP” event that brought together 250 participants.
Driscoll told the trustees that IUP was submitting a final version of its newest comprehensive planning process to the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education “with greater details about how we are tackling our financial challenges head-on.”
IUP NextGen is reflected in trustee approval of recent University Senate actions that will bring together several departments:
• Merging the Madia Department of Chemistry and the Department of Physics to create a new Madia Department of Chemistry, Biochemistry, Physics and Engineering, honoring IUP alumnae and long-time boosters William and Audrey Madia.
• Merging the Department of Geography and Regional Planning and Department of Geoscience to create a new Department of Geography, Geology, Environment and Planning.
• Bringing together other departments as a new Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies, a new Department of Finance and Economics, and a new Department of Accounting and Information Systems.
• Ratifying earlier approval of a merger creating a new College of Arts and Humanities, a shortening to the Eberly College of Business and Information Technology to just the Eberly College of Business, and an expansion of the name “Department of Employment and Labor Relations” to become instead the “Department of Employment Relations and Health Services Administration.”
“I have asked everyone in the IUP community to pitch in and help the cause, and I am excited to see the results so far, as well as what is to come,” Driscoll told the trustees.
He also touted “a way for the IUP community to come together every day,” a new Common Hour Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m.
“Classes, with very few exceptions are not scheduled in that period,” Driscoll said. “It’s designed so student groups can meet at that time and not have conflicts with class schedules, so students can get help from administrative offices, and so the university can plan events that everyone will have an interest in.”
One of the first Common Hours came Friday, when the university held its annual ceremony to honor the victims and volunteers of the September 11 attacks on New York, the Pentagon and Shanksville in Somerset County.
“The Common Hour will help our students in many ways, and it will also help IUP as a whole, as we build a sense of community throughout the university,” Driscoll said.
IUP as a whole isn’t shrinking this year, the president said.
“Because of the work we have done thus far, we will not have to retrench or furlough any of our union employees this year,” Driscoll said. “Any cuts to the workforce that will happen will be by eliminating some manager positions and by not filling open spots in many areas.”
The Council of Trustees approved a new order of succession, which has Driscoll followed by Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Lara Luetkehans, and vice presidents Dr. Debra Fitzsimmons (Administration & Finance), Dr. Thomas Segar (Student Affairs), Dr. Patricia McCarthy (Enrollment Management) and Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna (University Advancement).
The council named committee chairs, including Tim Cejka (Administration & Finance), Mark A. Holman (Academic Affairs), Jennifer Baker (University Advancement), Joyce Fairman (Enrollment Management) and new student trustee (Student Affairs).
Laurie A. Kuzneski will chair a Presidential Review Committee, serving with Baker and Anne White. Fairman will head the trustees’ Audit Committee, serving with Kuzneski and Nathan T. Spade.
The trustees also approved a number of resolutions Thursday, honoring:
• Retired Dr. Timothy Moerland, “an invaluable member of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania leadership team during his nine years of dedicated service as provost and vice president for academic affairs.”
• Graduate student Kaitlyn Beers, who earned first team College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-America honors and became the softball program’s all-time leader in home runs during the 2021 season.
• Sophomore Joanna Stralka, recipient of the Elite 90 award for the 2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Tennis Championship in May, while carrying a 4.0 cumulative grade point average as a biology major.
• Sarah Mantel, a member of the IUP music faculty from 1986 to 2013, founder of the Festival of Women Composers at IUP, and director of more than 60 productions, for whom the Music Theatre Hall is being named.
• Christian Dickinson, who provided trombone instruction at IUP since 1985 and performed with Johnstown, McKeesport, Altoona and Jacksonville symphonies and the Keystone Wind Ensemble, for whom the IUP Trombone Studio is being named.
• The late Mary Jo Banks-Lyttle, assistant director of the IUP Office of Alumni Relations from 1989 to 1992 and director from 1992 to 2015, whose husband Kim and his Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity brother Carl Johnson made significant financial contributions toward restoring the Breezedale Terrace, to be named in her memory.
• The late Isabella Wilkinson Green, one of the first two students to receive a bachelor’s degree in home economics from Indiana State Teachers College, for whom the dining room in the Allenwood Restaurant will be named.
Her son Donald Green previously established a scholarship in memory of his mother and her lifelong friend Kathryn Cepuli Woleslagle.