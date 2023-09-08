At its quarterly meeting Thursday, Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Council of Trustees approved a list of seven goals listed by President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll for the next five years:
• Keep every student who comes to IUP.
• Grow market share in traditional markets.
• Educate other student groups.
• Grow IUP’s reputation.
• Engage the internal and external IUP team in realizing the vision.
• Find alternate revenue streams to support our work.
• Focus resources on the highest priorities.
It was part of a detailed report that provided updates on subjects ranging from the construction of Kopchick Hall to a major reorganization that began with a purge of several top management positions in May.
“These goals are the framework to support everything we do to help IUP get through these tough times,” Driscoll said, in a report that reiterated many points the president made during the Opening of the Academic Year on Aug. 25, in which he said IUP was facing its toughest challenges in more than a century.
However, he told the trustees, “I am confident we can reach our goals, if we stay the course, work together, and focus on the outcome we desire.”
That goal of educating other student groups encompasses the university’s pursuit of a college of osteopathic medicine.
“To attain accreditation, we must have a dean for the college in place, and we have brought five good candidates to campus for interviews and presentations,” Driscoll said. “We’re close to reaching a final decision, and we hope to be able to announce the new dean later this month.”
The university believes such a college could provide 420 jobs, $3 million in new state and local government revenue and $67 million a year in economic impact, in a community that where the university and its established independent hospital have a stated commitment to furthering rural health care.
As was stated earlier Thursday by new IUP Eberly College of Business Dean Dr. Stephen Ferris, efforts in economic growth also contribute to the development of Indiana as a center for rural health and well-being.
“While increasing our revenue is a chief component of a brighter future, so is reducing our expenses,” Driscoll said. “We’ve been looking at our organizational structure to find ways to both streamline student resources and reduce our spending, and in May we announced some changes that accomplish both of those.”
In a major reorganization announced internally on May 15, IUP eliminated four management positions. The president recapped what happened Thursday.
“The Divisions of Enrollment Management and Marketing and Communications have joined the Division of Student Affairs under the leadership of Student Affairs Vice President Dr. Tom Segar,” Driscoll said. “The positions of vice president for enrollment management and chief marketing officer have been eliminated. The University Advancement division has transitioned to reporting directly to me, for the near future, and the role of vice president for University Advancement is currently not being filled.”
Also, the position of associate vice president for human resources was eliminated, as was the position of associate vice president for academic administration.
“Since May, we have continued to make targeted reductions in personnel,” the IUP president went on. “We will continue to look at our structure to find more ways to improve our financial outlook without reducing student success opportunities.”
An outcome that is coming sooner rather than later is the 142,000-square-foot Kopchick Hall, to be home to the John J. and Char Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.
“On Friday, Sept. 1, the building reached that stage of completion with a punch list of items, and it looks amazing,” Driscoll said. “I can’t wait for our students and faculty to begin the learning, research, and knowledge-sharing with that special IUP approach that creates teams of students and faculty.”
The process of moving from Weyandt Hall — which reportedly involves six tractor-trailers full of furniture — will soon begin, and the first classes in Kopchick Hall will be held there come January when the 2024 spring semester begins.
“It’s things like this that show me that some great things can be done, and I look forward to many more to come,” Driscoll said. “Your university is marching smartly toward an amazing future, and I am both honored and humbled to work with the incredible IUP team, including our fabulous trustees.”
Also Thursday, the trustees approved a series of resolutions including three that involve Kopchick Hall:
• One names a classroom in Kopchick Hall in honor of the Baker family and in memory of Mary Baker, late wife of Dr. Frank Baker of Elderton, a biology faculty member at IUP for 30 years, former owner of EcoTech Laboratory and a trustee emeritus at Thiel College. Their children, Douglas Baker and Rev. Kathleen Baker, are both graduates of IUP.
• Another names a classroom in Kopchick Hall in honor and memory of faculty emeritus Dr. Walter Gallati, a professor emeritus. It recognized Gallati and his wife, Eleanor Mihalyi Gallati, a 1954 IUP graduate, for their “significant contributions” to the university. The Gallatis’ nephew accepted the honor on their behalf, on Mrs. Gallati’s 91st birthday.
• A third names the Dean’s Suite in Kopchick Hall in honor of Dean Emerita Dr. Deanne L. Snavely, who retired from IUP in 2021. She heard the council recognize her for “raising the profile of science and math at IUP and in the region” and for her “passion and dedication” in almost 38 years of work in higher education as a faculty member, administrator, and “inspirational leader for students and faculty.”
The fourth resolution names the Athletics Director Suite in the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex for the late Philip and Rose Condino and the late Thomas Michael Culhane. It honors Dr. Frank Condino, son of Philip and Rose, who retired from IUP in 2014 as the Director of Athletics after 15 years in the position.
Culhane played football for Dr. Condino.
Additionally, Driscoll noted in his report how, on June 14, IUP submitted a Comprehensive Planning Process report to the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.
“Since submitting that report, we have reduced our budget deficit even further, using both permanent and one-time strategies,” Driscoll said. “Our deficit now stands at approximately $12.1 million for fiscal years 2023-24 and 2024-25.”
Driscoll also noted how the state budget signed into law by Gov. Josh Shapiro last month provided IUP with a $59.4 million share of the commonwealth’s allocation for its system of state-owned universities.
The IUP president said it was an increase of 4.4 percent from last fiscal year, and $2.3 million more than the university had expected in its budget projection.
“We are thankful for the support of the legislature and Gov. Shapiro for the investment in IUP,” Driscoll said.
