CENTER TOWNSHIP — An Indiana man was fatally injured Friday evening in a two-car crash on a snowy Route 119 near the Lucerne Road intersection in Center Township.
The Cambria County coroner’s office identified him as Jacob John Ulichnie Jr.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Ulichnie, 88, was driving north in the southbound lanes of the divided highway when he collided with a southbound car driven by a 27-year-old woman from Homer City. Ulichnie first was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center following the 5:07 p.m. crash, then transferred to Conemaugh Memorial Trauma Center in Johnstown. He was pronounced dead there later in the evening.
The woman, who was not identified by state police, was treated at IRMC for minor injuries.
Troopers said volunteer firefighters from Homer City and Black Lick departments assisted police and Citizens’ Ambulance Service paramedics at the scene.