BLACKLICK TOWNSHIP — A Blairsville man hopped aboard a motorcycle, slid on gravel and ran into a house along Route 217 at 9:10 p.m. Thursday, according to state police.
The driver, who wasn’t licensed to operate a motorcycle, was suspected of driving while impaired and taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center for a blood test, police said.
Troopers withheld the motorist’s name and those of a man and woman, who were inside their house at the time of the wreck, and reported no injuries due to the accident.