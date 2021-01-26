CLYMER — As emergency workers scrambled to rescue the drivers following a head-on crash last fall on Route 286, motorist Christopher Ortman talked to medical worker Brianna Riva as she cared for his injuries.
He told her that the other guy hit him, Riva told state police.
Minutes later Ortman, 30, suffered cardiac arrest. Paramedics scrapped a plan to put him on a helicopter bound for a trauma center and instead rushed him by ambulance to Indiana Regional Medical Center, where investigators said Ortman, of Madera, died from his injuries.
“The other guy,” Warren Miller, was ordered Monday to stand trial in Indiana County Common Pleas court on multiple charges holding him responsible for the Oct. 12 wreck near Hickory Road in Green Township.
Authorities said a blood test showed that Miller, 41, of Hastings, had methamphetamine and five other drugs in his system soon after the crash. State police charged him Dec. 22 with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, a first-degree felony; vehicular homicide, a third-degree felony; misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance — eight blue oval pills marked GG258: alprazolam, according to online sources — and possession of drug paraphernalia; and summary counts of careless driving resulting in death, reckless driving and failure to stay in his traffic lane.
Witnesses told troopers of seeing Miller’s vehicle weaving on the road before the crash, according to a criminal complaint lodged by Trooper Logan Small.
Logan found that Miller’s westbound Chevy Malibu crossed into the path of Ortman’s eastbound Mercury Sable. After impact, a Volkswagen Jetta driven by Leslie Angert, of Commodore, hit Ortman’s car.
Miller was sent by helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital and Angert was treated for a minor injury at IRMC, Small reported.
District Judge Christopher Welch held the charges for trial following testimony at a preliminary hearing in Clymer District Court.
Geoffrey Kugler of the public defender’s office represented Miller, who has been held at the Indiana County Jail on $100,000 bond since his arrest.