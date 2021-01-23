A Pittsburgh area man whose car plowed through a natural gas service meter along Philadelphia Street and prompted the evacuation of an apartment complex in September has agreed to face possible trial on drunken driving charges.
Guanzhen Bo, 22, of Upper St. Clair, Allegheny County. waived his right to a preliminary hearing Jan. 14 in Indiana District Court and awaits formal arraignment on misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and two summary traffic infractions.
State police said Bo had a blood-alcohol level greater than 0.16 percent early Sept. 13 when the Nissan Sentra he was driving ran off Philadelphia Street at Acorn Street, sheared a gas meter and hit a utility pole.
Emergency responders blocked the roads leading to the intersection and warned residents of Indiana PA Efficiency Apartments to leave their homes until a utility crew could cap the leaking gas service.
The calamity led to an unsuccessful appeal by White Township’s board of supervisors to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install a traffic signal at the intersection.