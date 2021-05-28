Seniors for Safe Driving presents mature driver improvement courses to instruct motorists age 55 and older on the effect of aging on driving abilities.
The periodic programs entitle participants to receive a 5 percent discount on car insurance premiums for three years.
Classes scheduled soon in the Indiana area include sessions from noon to 4 p.m. on June 21 and July 19 at Summit Church, West Pike, White Township.
A standard course is presented for first-time participants and a refresher class is designed to update those who have taken part in the past.
Motorists may register online at www.seniors forsafedriving.com or by phone at (800) 559-4880.