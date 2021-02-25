State Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding has notified farmland owners in Indiana and 24 other Pennsylvania counties that they are eligible to receive disaster relief assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture due to losses caused by drought that occurred during the 2020 crop year.
“I encourage Pennsylvania farmers who have experienced loss from mother nature’s unpredictably to check with their local Farm Service Agency to see how they can help,” Redding said. “Our farmers are resilient, battling both disaster and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and disaster. These farmers can now breathe a sigh of relief.”
The USDA reviewed loss assessment reports and determined that there were sufficient production losses to warrant a Secretarial natural disaster designation.
A disaster designation makes farm operators in primary counties and those counties contiguous to such primary counties eligible to be considered for certain assistance from the federal Farm Service Agency, provided eligibility requirements are met. This assistance includes FSA emergency loans.
Six counties — Cumberland, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk and Jefferson — are designated as primary natural disaster areas, in two separate disaster designations, Cumberland for drought from June 6 through Nov. 17 of last year, the rest for the period from June 1 through Nov. 30.
Indiana is among contiguous counties included in the designation, along with Armstrong and Cambria.
Eligible farmers have eight months to apply for loans, and should contact their local FSA office for assistance. In Indiana County, that’s at 1432 Route 286 East, Jacksonville.
More information on USDA’s disaster assistance program, including county lists and maps, can be found at www.disaster.fsa.usda.gov.
Also, the state agriculture department reminded farmers that March 15 is the federal deadline to enroll in crop insurance.