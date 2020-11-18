The Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission is holding a TikTok contest for students in grades 9 through 12. Students can send their creative TikTok videos promoting National Driving Impaired Prevention Month to the AICDAC Facebook page.
All videos will be posted on the page to share and get as many likes as possible. The video with the most likes will win a $100 Walmart gift card, and the runner up will receive a bag of AICDAC goodies.
TikTok videos can be sent to www.facebook.com/mydrugfreecommunity via Messenger by Dec. 1 for a chance to win.
Voting will take place from Dec. 1 through 7. One like equals one vote. Be sure to share your favorite video to get as many likes as possible. Likes will only count on the original post on the AICDAC page. Winners will be announced on Facebook Live on Dec. 8 at 1 p.m.