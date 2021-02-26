SALTSBURG — Drug-related charges were withdrawn against a Saltsburg woman and an Apollo man in the second of two preliminary hearings they faced this week.
On Wednesday, Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. closed a case against Jacqueline Pratt, 51, and James Higgins, 40, stemming from a traffic stop on May 10, 2020.
Both had been charged by state police with possession of a controlled substance and of drug paraphernalia, while Higgins also was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and with a summary traffic violation.
On Monday, Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher Welch found that a prima facie case existed for Pratt on felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and three misdemeanor drug counts filed by state police at Indiana on Nov. 6.
He also continued an unsecured bond of $50,000 against Pratt in that case. On the other hand, Welch continued until April 5 a preliminary hearing for Higgins on the same charges as those filed against Pratt, all filed after an investigation of drug activity in Saltsburg.
That investigation involved Clymer, Saltsburg, Homer City and Indiana police departments as well as the Indiana County Sheriff’s office.
The judge also reinstated an unsecured bond of $50,000, allowing Higgins to be released from the Indiana County Jail.