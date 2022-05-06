Diamond Drugs, with the help of the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office and the Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, collected more than 160 pounds of expired, unwanted and unused prescription medication during Drug Take Back Day on April 30.
This local event was part of the larger National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, a public health and safety initiative of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.
The mission of Take Back Day is to prevent medication misuse and opioid addiction by encouraging the safe and anonymous disposal of unneeded medication.
Diamond plans to host another Take Back Day event in October.