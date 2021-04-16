The Armstrong Indiana Drug Free Communities Coalition said it is sponsoring three locations for National Drug Take Back Day on April 24. The coalition and the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission is working with Diamond Drugs, 670 Philadelphia St., Indiana; Klingensmith’s Drug Store, 313 Ford St., Ford City; and the Clarion County YMCA, 439 Mayfield St., Clarion. The Diamond Drugs location also involves the Indiana County Sheriff’s office.
Sponsors say all types of prescription drugs, over-the-counter medicines and vaping products will be accepted, while free Naxolone kits will be available.
Other locations can be found at https://takebackday.dea.gov/.