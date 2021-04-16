89684954

Tablets, caplets, and capsules

 Jupiterimages

The Armstrong Indiana Drug Free Communities Coalition said it is sponsoring three locations for National Drug Take Back Day on April 24. The coalition and the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission is working with Diamond Drugs, 670 Philadelphia St., Indiana; Klingensmith’s Drug Store, 313 Ford St., Ford City; and the Clarion County YMCA, 439 Mayfield St., Clarion. The Diamond Drugs location also involves the Indiana County Sheriff’s office.

Sponsors say all types of prescription drugs, over-the-counter medicines and vaping products will be accepted, while free Naxolone kits will be available.

Other locations can be found at https://takebackday.dea.gov/.