WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP — State police uncovered a cache of drugs following a traffic stop that netted five arrests over the weekend near the Westmoreland County border.
Two of the suspects remained in the Indiana County Jail today to await court action.
Troopers halted a car driven by a Johnstown woman, 26, on Route 56 at Route 711 and uncovered the drugs after one of the passengers tossed a cup of liquid in a police officer’s face and bolted from the scene, according to a news release from the Indiana County station in White Township.
Police captured Treazure Toney, 20, of Pittsburgh, about one-half mile away, then reviewed a video recorded by a police cruiser-mounted camera and discovered that a second passenger, Izaih Toney, 22, of Johnstown, had tossed two guns into the weeds along the road while the troopers were distracted with the chase, police said.
Officers from the West Hills Regional Police Department in Cambria County came to assist the troopers with the investigation just after 5 p.m. Saturday.
According to a news release, troopers found Izaih Toney in possession of 22 bags of suspected crack cocaine and a bag of marijuana, and recovered a loaded Glock 30 with an extended magazine and a loaded Walter PK 380 handgun that he had hidden along the road.
Police also found a third passenger, Jazmine Dorsey, 21, of Johnstown, hiding four bags containing 355 Ecstasy tablets inside her clothing, troopers reported.
The fourth passenger, a 16-year-old boy from Johnstown, was found holding a small amount of pot. Police withheld his name and charged him through the Indiana County probation office.
Only the driver, whose name also was withheld, was not immediately charged. Troopers said she faces counts of driving under the influence of marijuana when blood tests are completed.
Treazure Toney was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault of a police officer, misdemeanor counts of simple assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, and a summary count of harassment. The on-call district judge, Guy Haberl, of Indiana, set bond at $20,000.
Izaih Toney is being held on $30,000 bond and is charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver drugs and possession of firearms without a permit, and misdemeanor counts of possession of drugs and a small amount of marijuana.
Troopers charged Dorsey with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver drugs and possession of a controlled substance. She was released from jail after posting $10,000 bond.
Online court records show Haberl scheduled preliminary hearings for Sept. 16.