A school administrator in Jefferson and Clearfield counties will succeed James Wagner as executive director of White Township-based ARIN Intermediate Unit 28.
At its meeting Tuesday night, the board of directors approved and authorized the employment of Dr. Brigette Matson as executive director designee, effective June 14, and as executive director for a term of four years effective July 1.
“It is really a great honor for me to serve,” Matson said Wednesday. “I’ve always held that intermediate unit in high regard.”
Matson is a former assistant superintendent in the Brookville Area School District, and since August 2019 has been assistant superintendent of the DuBois Area School District.
“My primary objective (will be) to approach service delivery with an entrepreneurial spirit,” Matson said, “customizing programming and services to serve the unique and individual needs of the district.”
Her annual salary will be $125,000, an increase over her reported annual salary of $115,000 in DuBois. She said she submitted her letter of resignation on Wednesday.
As approved by the ARIN board, her term will run from July 1 through June 30, 2025.