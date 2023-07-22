It was a busy Friday for Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark:
• A White Township man sentenced earlier this week for felony counts of driving under the influence, driving with a license suspended for DUI, and possession of a firearm with the manufacturer’s number altered, was back before Clark.
This time, Michael J. Ressler, 22, again was in court for DUI and a suspended license, but also for a second-degree misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, again from 2022.
In addition to previous sentences that totaled up to 14 years in a state correctional institution, Ressler was sentenced to one to seven years in a state prison. He also was ordered to pay additional fines and court costs.
• David J. Cribbs, 36, of Greensburg, was sentenced by Clark in cases of DUI, resisting arrest and terroristic threats from earlier this year to 90 days to five years in Indiana County Jail (but paroled forthwith) and concurrent probation terms totaling five years.
• Also in a DUI case from earlier this year, Clark sentenced Zachary L. Lichtenfels, 32, of Ebensburg, to 10 days in Indiana County Jail, followed by probation for five years less those 10 days — but with the restrictive condition of serving 120 days on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said troopers observed Corson making an illegal U-turn on state Route 580, and then when he was stopped troopers located the driver from the hit-run vehicle in the back of Corson’s vehicle.
• Jerica C. Scott, 22, of Greensburg, also was sentenced by Clark to six months’ probation including 20 consecutive days of house arrest for another case of DUI, investigated by state police in February 2022 in West Wheatfield Township.
• Kristen M. McGinnis, 24, of Kittanning, was sentenced to pay a fine for a hit-run accident on Dec. 1, 2022, in Indiana Borough, but was placed on probation for six months including 20 consecutive days of house arrest for driving at the highest rate of alcoholic influence, a blood alcohol level above 0.16.
• In another DUI case stemming from an investigation into a hit-and-run crash late in 2022, Clark sentenced Michael P. Corson, 65, of Northern Cambria, to six months’ probation with the restrictive condition of serving 20 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
• Anthony R. Findley, 38, of Cherry Tree, faced Clark for a 2022 DUI case, and a 2023 case of criminal mischief.
He also was sentenced to six months’ probation for that DUI case — but was given two years’ probation, to be served concurrently, for the criminal mischief.
Also Friday, Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force sentenced Vince Lamar Skillings, 44, who has addresses in Derry and Latrobe, to a year’s probation for a third-degree misdemeanor count of theft.
