Indiana Mall once again has four anchor stores, with the grand opening of Dunham’s Sports in the former Bon-Ton location off the Warren Road entrance to the White Township shopping complex.
“This is one of their largest stores,” said mall Manager Sherry Renosky of the 60,000-square-foot location, which is about the size of two typical Dunham’s stores. “They have a lot more merchandise.”
A long line of customers waited as a ribbon cutting happened just before 9 a.m. Friday. The store had its soft opening two weeks ago, but this weekend for the grand opening it is offering gift cards, T-shirts and baseball caps as promotions.
Dunham’s company officials said the new store offers expanded footwear and apparel departments, a large hunt, fish, camp and water sports area, and a broad selection of fitness equipment. It also has an expanded selection of equipment for all team sports from youth through adult, a large golf department, a broad selection of indoor and outdoor games, go-carts and mini-bikes, work wear, denim, hydration and much more.
Dunham’s joins Harbor Freight, Kohl’s and J.C. Penney as anchors in a mall that now is about two-thirds occupied with retailers. Vacancies still exist in the old K-Mart location and for about one-third of the old Sears location.
In a news release, Dunham’s said the new store will bring up to 40 new full-time and part-time jobs to the community, though it opened with more than 50, including some who are doing summer jobs before going back to college this fall.
Justin Wilmot, who has been general manager of the new outlet since May, said it could produce a volume of $7 million to $10 million a year.
“They want to provide to the community,” said Wilmot, who comes to Dunham from 13 years at Wal-Mart and a year as a logistics supervisor/manager at Harbor Freight. “We sort of lost that.”
In fact, the new Dunham’s stands out for a region that recently did not have a major sporting goods outlet, though one does find in nearby areas such retailers as Gingerbread Man Running Company in downtown Indiana, Whispering Wheels Sporting Goods in Homer City, All in Sports LLC in the Shelocta area, and other smaller venues in the Apollo, Bolivar and Northern Cambria areas.
“It just gives shoppers in Indiana County more of a reason to stay here,” Indiana County Chamber of Commerce President Mark Hilliard said. He also sees the new store as a draw for shoppers in nearby areas.
The suburban Indiana store is the 30th Dunham’s Sports outlet in Pennsylvania.
Renosky said Dunham’s has attracted “a lot of interest” to the mall now owned by Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, N.Y.
Dunham’s calls itself one of the largest sporting goods chains in the country, with more than 250 stores in 24 states.
Founded in 1937 as Dunham’s Bait & Tackle, Dunham’s Sports said it has grown to become the leading full-line sporting goods chain in secondary and tertiary markets in the United States.
In nearby areas, Dunham’s also has outlets in the Johnstown, Latrobe, Natrona Heights, Monroeville and Clarion areas.
It is a void not yet filled by major competitors. Dick’s Sporting Goods has outlets regionally in two Greensburg locations, as well as the Tarentum, Monroeville and Butler areas, while Cabela’s nearest stores are in the Harrisburg, Wheeling, W.Va., and Morgantown, W.Va., areas.
Dunham’s in Indiana Mall will operate Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.