Nearly three years after Bon-Ton closed in the Indiana Mall, Dunham’s Sports is coming to replace what had been an anchor store in the White Township shopping complex.
The Troy, Mich.-based sporting goods chain said on its website that it plans to open a store in Suite 35 of the mall along Oakland Avenue, where Bon-Ton was located until its closing in 2018.
Dunham’s website says the company is currently hiring associates to work at the White Township location. Positions sought include general manager, key team leader, team coordinator, team manager, team member and cashier.
Indiana Mall is one of three locations where Dunham’s plans new stores in 2021.
Others are in Jasper, Ala., and Salina, Kansas, but specific job fair dates have not been listed so far.
Meanwhile, the owners of the Indiana Mall said Friday that the retail complex is in transition with its bank lender.
According to a statement issued by the mall, this transition will allow for the unidentified bank to assume ownership of the mall property from Johnstown-based Zamias Services Inc.
“This friendly transition was expected as Zamias Services Inc. has been working with the lender during the process,” according to the mall statement. The name of the bank was not disclosed.
“Zamias Services will continue to manage the property and anticipates no changes at the mall,” the release said. “The Indiana Mall stores and tenants will remain open for business as usual.”
Current mall occupants include J.C. Penney, Harbor Freight, Kohl’s and Movie Scoop Theaters.