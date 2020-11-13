The district’s five remaining schools will operate as they have since September, according to an email message announcing the closing of East Pike. Students in kindergarten through third grade will learn remotely next week and early the following week. Students are to return to classrooms following the Thanksgiving break on Dec. 1.
Vuckovich said students would be dismissed early today and would be given their instructions for online learning.
Parents can pick up lunch for their children at the senior high school on Nov. 18 and 25 during the closing, he said.
“Great thought and research went into this decision; however, we regret the hardships this will cause for some of our families,” Vuckovich said in his message to parents. “At this time, we believe that is the right step to take for the health and safety of our families, staff, and the community at large, especially to protect our students and staff. This decision comes as a result of the District being notified this morning of yet another positive case at East Pike Elementary.”
The case confirmed today brings the total at East Pike to four, the number that triggers a three- to seven-day shutdown of the building. The superintendent said one case has been confirmed at Indiana Area Senior High School, one other was diagnosed at the middle school, and none have been recorded at Horace Mann, Eisenhower Elementary or Ben Franklin elementary schools.
During the closing, Vuckovich said, the district would develop a “daily systematic approach to disinfect all schools and buses, continue flexible and remote learning options for all K-12 students and coordinate food service options for our children in need.”
“All Special Education Services (Speech & Learning Support Services) will be provided remotely by your child’s teachers. During the closure, lunch pick-up will be available at the High School,” according to Vuckovich. “Distribution of meals takes place every Wednesday between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Indiana Area Senior High School. Parents are required to reserve meals, prior to pickup, by visiting the food service webpage (www.iasd.cc/apps/pages/foodservice), scrolling down toward the bottom of the page, and completing a short survey for each student who will be receiving meals. Please note that the survey closes first thing on Monday mornings in order to prepare for distribution. You will not be able to pick up meals if your pre-registration has not been confirmed.”
Parents have been advised to contact East Pike Principal Donald Springer with questions or requests connected with the closing.