The Easter Bunny and County Sheriff Bob Fyock visited Indiana Regional Medical Center for the 16th year in a row on Tuesday. The Easter Bunny Foundation is a nonprofit corporation that was founded by Sam and Eleanor Meiner in 1995. It was officially endorsed by the National Sheriffs’ Association in 2005. The mission of the foundation is to partner with sheriffs nationwide to visit hospitalized/sick children during Easter. The Easter Bunny surprised everyone with a complimentary plush stuffed bunny and coloring book. Noah Hutton and Jenny Todd, of the Indiana High School Leadership Club, kindly volunteered their time. Pictured are Jenny Todd, IHS student, holding the basket; the staff of Dr. Rizwan Jabir’s office, the Easter Bunny; Fyock; baby girl Daniela and her mom, Emily.
Easter Bunny and Sheriff Fyock visit IRMC
- Submitted photo
