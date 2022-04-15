The Easter Bunny recently visited residents at Indiana Square Personal Care Home on Warren Road in White Township. Pictured are Donna Hoare Scanlon and Jan Rosporski with their mother, Dorothy Hoare.
Easter Bunny pays visit to personal care home residents
- Submitted photo
