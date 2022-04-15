Grace United Methodist Church will present the Easter drama “Why Can’t They See” at 7 p.m. today.
The musical drama was written by Pastor Bill Blair. The musical score is by Tina St. Clair with a featured song by Pastor Marty Christian. The cast and crew have put many hours into preparing for this production.
This is an extra-biblical story based on Acts 6:7. The scene is set in approximately A.D. 30 in Jerusalem and surrounding areas. A young Bat Mitzvah girl, Chava, learns about Messianic scriptures while seeing and hearing the activities of Jesus of Nazareth. Convinced by what she sees, Chava becomes a Believer. Her father, a Jewish priest named Henoch, who lost his wife in death, is struggling with his faith. During the Passover events — including the death of Christ on the cross — Henoch comes to believe in Jesus the Messiah.
The play is free and open to everyone.