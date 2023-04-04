After spending two Easters in the hospital, Elias “Eli” Garrett passed away May 7, 2009, only 10 days before his fourth birthday, due to Non-Hodgkin T-cell Lymphoma.
But Eli’s love and generosity have continued to live on, spreading joy to thousands of children and families across the nation through the Easter for Eli foundation.
The Easter for Eli (EFE) foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit based in East Freedom that works with various businesses, hospitals, individuals and organizations to fundraise for Easter baskets and gift cards to distribute to patients in children’s hospitals and their families.
Eli’s father, Martin Garrett, founded the nonprofit nine years ago “to share Eli’s joy” with children and families stuck in the hospital over Easter.
Garrett has helped fundraise and distribute tens of thousands of Easter baskets and gift cards to hospitals throughout the U.S. and Canada. This year, Garrett collected and distributed nearly 5,000 Easter baskets and $3,000 in gift cards for children’s hospitals and Ronald McDonald houses in Pittsburgh, Danville, Hershey and Philadelphia; Akron, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus and Dayton, Ohio; as well as in New Jersey, Delaware, Baltimore, Md., and Washington, D.C.
EFE representatives also distributed baskets in Maine, North Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Garrett’s final delivery is set for Friday in Buffalo, N.Y.
“We can share a little bit of (Eli’s) joy with these patients,” Garrett said. “Had I not been a father of a child in the hospital, I would’ve been oblivious to the amount of children who are in the hospital over the holiday.”
Garrett said his mission with EFE is to bring joy to hospitalized children and their families as well as raise awareness of the prevalence of hospitalized children during any given holiday.
“Along with just the idea of bringing baskets to the hospital for patients and their families, we like to bring awareness to patients who might be in the hospital over the holiday,” Garrett said.
Another goal of Garrett’s is to continue spreading Eli’s legacy.
“I never want my son to be forgotten,” Garrett said, “and as long as we can continue to share his joy ... his name, his legacy, then a little bit about who the little man was will never go away.”
The concept behind EFE began shortly after Eli was hospitalized with lymphoma. Garrett along with his aunt and coworkers made Eli Easter baskets so he could take part in the holiday festivities.
“Over those two Easters, my aunt and some coworkers would make Eli Easter baskets, like 20 or 30 baskets, and would bring them out to Eli in the hospital,” Garrett said. “He had an abundance of toys in the room, so we would allow Eli to take a few items out of each basket, whatever he wanted, and we would take the extras to hand out throughout the hospital.”
Garrett said one of Eli’s favorite things about receiving the Easter baskets was sharing his gifts with other patients.
“(Eli) really enjoyed the baskets and all the items,” Garrett said. “And part of his biggest joy was being able to give the items out to other patients. Some of (those patients) might not have had an Easter basket, and parents aren’t able to get out when they’re in the hospital with their children.”
It was this joy that inspired Garrett to continue building and distributing Easter baskets after Eli’s passing.
“The enjoyment Eli got from the baskets and the enjoyment he got sharing the baskets with other patients is what (kept me going),” Garrett said. “Even if it’s for a short moment of time (patients) can have enjoyment, it’s better than not having that time at all.”
In 2015, Garrett officially formed the Easter for Eli Foundation and set a large goal of collecting 319 Easter baskets, enough to fill 100 percent of the beds at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
“The very first year we started collecting, we completely blew our goal out of the water,” Garrett said. “Our goal was 319 baskets. Within a few weeks, we collected over 1,000 baskets.”
Having collected more donations than he expected, Garrett decided to deliver the excess Easter baskets to three more children’s hospitals in Danville, Hershey and Philadelphia.
Garrett has since increased the organization’s annual collection goal from 319 Easter baskets to 10,000, the most EFE has collected in one year.
Garrett said EFE has “grown tremendously” since its founding, having delivered Easter baskets and gift cards to 54 children’s hospitals and medical facilities and 14 Ronald McDonald houses in 21 states and Canada. Garrett said he hopes EFE can eventually distribute baskets to at least one hospital in every state in the U.S.
Much of EFE’s growth can be attributed to community support, Garrett said.
“We’ve had tremendous (community) support for years,” Garrett said. “I mean, we’ve grown from a 319 basket goal to a 10,000 basket goal. That comes 100 percent from communal donations, and we can’t thank everybody enough.”
Former EFE recipients have also helped contribute to the nonprofit’s growth, according to Garrett.
“Year after year, we have patients who have received one basket, and they’ll give back 10-fold,” Garrett said. “Some families have ended up running their own basket builds in other states. They’ll do their own fundraisers and basket builds, and they’ll do their own deliveries to children’s hospitals in their home towns.”
Garrett, a Norfolk Southern Railway pipe-fitter, typically begins requesting basket donations in mid-January. He reaches out to children’s hospitals to see how many Easter baskets they can use, and some hospitals reach out to him requesting a certain number of baskets.
Garrett uses his one day off per week to deliver the baskets as early as three weeks prior to Easter.
“I use my one off day to deliver,” Garrett said. “That’s on Monday. That’s why I have to schedule three weeks out to deliver to all the hospitals. I’ll be traveling hundreds of miles and putting in 18-hour days, spreading what I call ‘miles of smiles.’”
Jennylee Swatsworth, one of EFE’s newest coordinators, said the time, passion and effort Garrett puts into delivering baskets and gift cards is awe-inspiring, as he works year-round to promote EFE and its mission.
“(Garrett) has nothing but soul and caring,” Swatsworth said, “and he does it all for nothing. It’s just amazing. To me, Easter for Eli feels like a connection of hope. ...
“(Garrett’s) mission is to bring hope and smiles. That really is his mission — to keep hope alive and smiles going. And I’m sure in every smile he sees, he sees his son, and it’s a reminder to keep going. I’m truly impressed by his resilience and shine.”
This year’s EFE basket collection deadline was March 15. More information about EFE and how to get involved is located on EFE’s website, https://easterforeli.com, or on the Easter for Eli Facebook page.