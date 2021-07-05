A new business, Eden’s Bakery and Gladys’ Pizzeria, has opened its doors at 990 Oakland Ave. in Indiana, offering homemade pizza from a family recipe, as well as baked goods.
The business is a partnership between Andrew Frassenei, a Saltsburg native, and Eden McCracken, originally from Homer City.
Frassenei is the pizza maker, using his grandmother Gladys Frassenei’s from-scratch sauce and dough recipe.
With a master’s in health/physical education, his new job is quite different from his old ones, where he has served as a fitness director, personal trainer and physical education teacher.
But he was ready for a change.
“This is the first job that’s felt like it’s not work,” he said.
Pizza is more than just food to Frassenei.
“Pizza is family, my grandmother,” he said. “To me, food is a tribute to the past.”
His grandmother comes in to assist with sauce and other aspects.
McCracken, in charge of the bakery, said she started baking at age 13 to sell treats to family and friends as a way to earn money for summer camp.
Over the years, “it became my own small business,” she said.
She carried that passion over to attending Westmoreland County Community College for an associate’s degree in baking/pastry. Her prior employment includes an internship at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh and managing Spinola’s bakery in Murrysville.
The bakery offers cookies, pastries, breakfast items and confections, but the menu constantly changes.
She said so far, cinnamon rolls and scones have been customers’ favorites.
The business also served Commonplace Coffeehouse coffee.
McCracken also takes special orders for cakes and cupcakes.
Frassenei and McCracken make all the food from scratch. The dough is mixed fresh daily and the sauce simmers for three hours. Nothing is frozen.
“There is care in everything made here,” Frassenei said. “Love and care.”
The business opened June 11, and summer hours are 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Hours are expected to change this fall with the return of students at the adjacent Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Eden’s Bakery and Gladys’ Pizzeria is at the location of the former Pizza House, which was owned originally by Johnny Tsiris.
Frassenei and McCracken said Tsiris comes to visit at the business and in the fall will be in to make homemade soup.
For now, McCracken and Frassenei run the endeavor themselves, but they expect a need to hire some employees in the coming weeks.
They said their family and friends helped make everything possible.
“We couldn’t have done it without our friends and family,” Frassenei said.
Customers at Eden’s Bakery and Gladys’ Pizzeria can dine inside or at outdoor seating.
To reach the business, call (724) 717-6909.