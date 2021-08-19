At a special meeting Tuesday, the River Valley school board participated in two failed votes to move all, and then half, of the district’s football games to Saltsburg amid the reconfiguration that moves Saltsburg Middle/High School students to Blairsville at the start of the school year.
Director Beverly Caranese first proposed all football games be moved to Saltsburg in the interest of safety based on assessments of the facilities.
Board president Rick Harper disagreed.
“The Blairsville field, in my judgment, is in better shape than the Saltsburg field,” Harper said.
He called the issues “just an inconvenience” and not a safety problem and noted “the football players don’t play in the bleachers, they don’t play in the press box, they don’t play in the concession stand, they don’t play in the field house,” Harper said. “They play on the field.”
Caranese countered that the players may not play in those areas, but do use them.
Board member Linda Brown questioned what will happen to the senior citizens from the Saltsburg area who would want to attend games but are not comfortable driving at night.
The vote to move all games to Saltsburg failed 5-3, with Harper, Molly Stiles, Connie Constantino, Holly Gibson and Mary Whitfield opposed and Caranese, Brown and Holly Hall in favor. Anthony “Tim” Canzano was absent.
Caranese then proposed moving half the games to Saltsburg.
That motion failed on a tied vote of 4-4, with Gibson voting in favor on this proposal.
The failed votes provoked Caranese to chastise the board.
“You want everything up there. … That’s the issue,” she said. “Even to compromise … Shame on all of you.”
Also on Tuesday, the district named David Marshall as acting director of finance and operations.
His salary was set at $97,730 and he begins the position immediately.
Marshall was listed in May as a human resources position under River Valley School District administration.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a painting proposal by T. Richards in the amount of $7,350 for areas in the parking lot and some bathrooms.
• Approved the upgrade lease agreement for 63 months with Toshiba to include the latest technology.
• Approved an agreement with Precision HR Solutions, Inc. for the 2021-22 school year to furnish professional and non-professional substitutes.
• Approved the following photographers for school services: River Valley Middle and High School, Quatse Photography; Saltsburg Elementary School and Blairsville Elementary School, David Chaek Photography; and secondary athletics, Mitchel Yard Photography.
• Will participate with other school districts served by ARIN IU 28 to publish the mandatory annual special education notice at a cost not to exceed $150 (costs dependent on number of district participating).
• Approved the 2021-22 Emergency Instructional Time Template.
• Approved an agreement with Venture Up Inc. for leadership and team building in an amount not to exceed $6,300, funded by a grant.
• Approved a communication service proposal for three years at a cost of $30,000 per year, required and paid for by the ESSER III grant.
• Approved the Student Assistant Program agreement with Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission Inc. for the 2021-22 school year.
• Named Samantha Glass as the River Valley Cyber Academy facilitator and instructor beginning with the 2021-2022 school year.
• Approved the resignation request of Courtney Scherf, secondary art teacher, effective the beginning of the 2021-22 school year. The board authorizes the administration to post and/or advertise this position, if deemed necessary.
• Approved a Memorandum of Agreement from the BSEA in regards to additional supplemental positions and annual compensation.
• Hired James Meighan as fourth assistant coach for River Valley varsity football for the school year. The board also approved volunteer football coaches Peter Morcheid, Thomas Kimmel and Norm Morini and Edward Dunlap as a drumline tech/marching band volunteer.
• Approved an agreement for a student to attend the Derry Area School District Agriculture Horticulture program for the 2021-22 school year, with a tuition rate of $12,596.75.
• Approved the following as district-recognized organizations: River Valley Cheer Boosters, River Valley Wrestling Boosters, Saltsburg Elementary School PTA Boosters and River Valley Volleyball Boosters.
• Approved fundraising requests for the gifted program, Saltsburg Elementary School PTA and River Valley Yearbook. Three requests by the River Valley Music Boosters were removed from the request list as directors discussed the number of fundraising efforts allowed each school year by a group. Officials will let the group know of the limit of three.
• Approved the River Valley School District athletic handbook.