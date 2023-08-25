Roger Peiffer

According to reports in the broadcast trade press, the Federal Communications Commission will open a window in November for new applications for low-power FM radio stations — the first window of its kind since 2013.

LPFM is shorthand for the radio service being sought by groups such as IBC, which could be anywhere on the dial from 88.1 to 107.9 megahertz. It also seen differently by the FCC from translators, low-power FM repeaters for existing broadcast services, usually on AM, and groups holding LPFM licenses must provide a non-commercial service, such as usually is found between 88.1 and 91.9 on the dial.