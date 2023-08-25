According to reports in the broadcast trade press, the Federal Communications Commission will open a window in November for new applications for low-power FM radio stations — the first window of its kind since 2013.
LPFM is shorthand for the radio service being sought by groups such as IBC, which could be anywhere on the dial from 88.1 to 107.9 megahertz. It also seen differently by the FCC from translators, low-power FM repeaters for existing broadcast services, usually on AM, and groups holding LPFM licenses must provide a non-commercial service, such as usually is found between 88.1 and 91.9 on the dial.
As many as three Indiana area groups are mulling over the idea — while efforts are being made to merge the three into one entity.
One spokesperson willing to be identified as being involved in the effort is Roger Peiffer, interim president of Indiana Broadcasting Corporation, a fully non-profit company whose entire staff are volunteers..
“We’re just a bunch of old deejays,” Peiffer said Thursday. “We have quite a plethora of broadcast experience.”
He said he could not disclose what frequency IBC is seeking, for fear that someone else might apply for the same frequency.
Peiffer learned how to deejay, or be a disc jockey, from his aunt and uncle who had a small operation that went to various locations in Indiana County to spin records.
“They took me in and taught me how to deejay,” Peiffer recalled.
Peiffer then went into the military — but not into Armed Forces Radio.
“It was my dream at the time to be a doctor,” Peiffer said, “but music was always my first love.”
After coming home from the service, Peiffer set up what was “basically a glorified podcast,” in the days when the most notable Internet service for many was America Online.
The Indiana broadcast market has two AM stations, Renda’s WCCS-1160 and WDAD-1450, two full-power commercial FM stations, Renda’s WQMU-92.5 and WLCY-106.3, one full-power non-commercial FM station, Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s WIUP-90.1, two FM translators, repeaters for WCCS at 101.1 on the dial, and for WDAD at 100.3, and two existing LPFM stations, Hilltop Baptist Church’s WFSJ-103.7 and The Christian Witness’ WMUG-105.1.
There are other broadcast services available on Indiana airwaves, including AM and FM stations from Kittanning, Apollo, Latrobe, Greensburg, Johnstown and Punxsutawney. Johnstown’s WFGI-95.5, owned by Seven Mountains Media, is licensed to the Cambria County city as well as Somerset and Indiana.
There also are limitations that prevent interference between stations, though sometimes one has a situation like that for WFSJ, whose 103.7 position is shared with an FM translator for Kittanning’s commercial WKFO-1380, a station offering oldies as well as Steelers football and Penguins hockey.
WKFO’s 103.7, also called “the River,” is receptable across Armstrong County and portions of neighboring counties, including parts of western Indiana County as far east as the Philadelphia Street off-ramp of U.S. Route 422 in Armstrong Township. It is owned by Lightner Communications which also has several Altoona area stations.
Peiffer said his organization could use more volunteers, including someone who has experience as a broadcast engineer.
He hopes such a person could be found in “the center of things” at IUP.
Meanwhile, he added, “we know radio is a dying entity. We are trying to spark that interest. We want to help nurture that, provide internships and whatnot so they can get their foot inside the door.
An application may be ready for the November deadline, but Peiffer said IBC and/or whomever else is gunning for an Indiana LPFM likely would have to wait for FCC approval — which could take five to six months.
As he joked, “we’re on step one ... of 456.”
Those wishing to know more about IBC or to volunteer can contact Peiffer at the peiffer_r@hotmail.com email address.
