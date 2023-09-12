Fulbright teachers

Guest teachers in Indiana Area schools over the next six weeks include Andrea Portugal De Andrade (Brazil), Andriani Arampatzi (Greece), April Trillana Belarmino (Philippines), Cleide Oliveira Do Espirito Santo (Brazil), Ee Noch Ng (Singapore), Elizabeth Espinoza Carballo (Mexico), Faith Kaylie Yi Cheng Ong (Singapore), Francis Etyang (Uganda), I Chen Chen (Taiwan), Jobson Roberio Alves Barbosa (Brazil), Moses Quinion Galabuzi (Uganda), Nur Laela (Indonesia), Ravi Kumar Kola (India), Sarifah Noor Aini Syed Mahmood (Singapore), Satyam Mishra (India), Sophie Madjiguene Faye (Senegal) and Stefni Dhila Wanda Sari (Indonesia).

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

Bids for the overhaul of Eisenhower Elementary School are coming in above budget, but are not outlandishly so, Indiana Area School District officials said at Monday’s meeting of the board of directors.

“We have some work to do but I think we can still pull it off,” Board President Walter Schroth said after the report of the board’s Buildings, Grounds & Transportation Committee, which plans to consider the bids at its meeting next Monday at 5:30 p.m.