Bids for the overhaul of Eisenhower Elementary School are coming in above budget, but are not outlandishly so, Indiana Area School District officials said at Monday’s meeting of the board of directors.
“We have some work to do but I think we can still pull it off,” Board President Walter Schroth said after the report of the board’s Buildings, Grounds & Transportation Committee, which plans to consider the bids at its meeting next Monday at 5:30 p.m.
As announced at a hearing required by state Act 34 in May, Indiana Area School District officials and consultants planned a $23.47 million overhaul on the fire-ravaged building along School Street in Indiana Borough.
That was down from an original plan for an Act 34 hearing last November about a $33.8 million overhaul.
Recommended bids could be acted upon at the next meeting of the full board, a special meeting for general purposes now scheduled for Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.
Another piece of construction that has drawn a lot of attention recently is the effort to build an inclusive playground at East Pike Elementary School.
The board voted Monday night to order all necessary playground equipment to complete two phases of that project, with an estimated cost of $133,480, with funding to come from private donations, though the district would contribute up to $30,000 if necessary.
It later accepted a $50,000 donation from the Hall-Halliburton Foundation to be put toward that project.
Before any voting occurred Monday, Bailey Adams, co-chair of the committee raising funds for that playground, expressed concern that the district would move ahead with what equipment already has been purchased for a playground — and then later install the elements that would make it inclusive.
Or, as Adams’ committee posted on Facebook some time ago, that would be before it has what’s needed to give “all children deserve the chance to access activities in the same way, regardless of their abilities.”
Business Manager Jared Cronauer said the district has had some equipment ready for a playground for two years, but it was working as quickly as possible to get additional equipment, hopefully by November or December, with a “weather-dependent” plan for installing a needed rubber surface.
In his report, Superintendent Robert J. Heinrich Jr. applauded the efforts of district administrators, Indiana Borough and state police, and students who “saw something and said something,” leading to Friday’s arrest of a 17-year-old male from Indiana, after he allegedly made threats and displayed at least one weapon in the presence of several students attending the Indiana Area-Shady Side Academy football game.
“It was an ugly event,” Heinrich said, “but it could have been even uglier.”
He also said the district’s arrangement with Indiana Borough Police Department to patrol all district buildings, in the borough and in White Township, “already has paid for itself.”
Also Monday, the board approved:
• An updated Health & Safety Plan, getting some minor adjustments.
• The 2023-24 Pennsylvania Pre-K Counts Partnership Agreement, providing $350,000 in state funding for two pre-kindergarten classrooms.
• Purchase of window film for various windows across the district’s buildings, at an estimated cost of $118,386.
• An agreement with The Reschini Group to produce the required 2023 Internal Revenue Service forms for Affordable Care Act reporting at an estimated cost of $2,500.
• Authorizing administrators to file non-traffic citations as truancy officers with the district magistrate, with badge numbers assigned to Superintendent Robert Heinrich (10), Director of Education Justin Zahorchak (20), Senior High Principal Wade McElreny (30) and Assistant Principal Douglas Johnson (40), Junior High principals Dr. Mike Minnick (50) and Donald Bowers (60), elementary principals Kelly Urbani at Ben Franklin (70), Donald Springer at East Pike (80), Erin Eisenman at Eisenhower (90) and at Horace Mann (100), Adelphoi Education Supervisor Matt Jioio (110) and Director of Special Education Tara Maruca (120).
• Board Vice President Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro and fellow board members Tom Harley and Dr. Sue Rieg as the district’s voting delegates to the Pennsylvania School Boards Association 2023 Delegate Assembly, a hybrid (Harrisburg and Zoom) event on Nov. 4.
• Supporting Allison Matthis as PSBA president, Sabrina Backer as PSBA vice president, Karen Beck Pooley as PSBA treasurer and Marianne Neel and Michael Faccinetto as trustees on the PSBA Insurance Trust Board.
• Lauren Dilts and Kristin Killeen as licensed practical nurses effective today, at an hourly rate of $18.25, subject to a 60-day probation period and receipt of all required paperwork.
• Tina Hall as a custodian, also effective today, at an hourly rate of $13.25, also subject to a 60-day probation period and receipt of all required paperwork.
• Extra duty/extra pay assignments for Ben Hudock (assistant baseball coach, $2,500) and Craig Olsen (junior high boys’ basketball coach, $3,722).
• Extra duty/extra pay assignments on a scale as defined in the current district collective bargaining agreement for Brian Henninger (Spanish), Jim Dykun (French), Rachell Horrell and Kelly Konitsky (Health and Physical Education), Pete Woytowish (HPE and Drivers’ Education), Julie Steve (English), Kristin Nunez (English Language Arts), Matt Neil (Social Studies), Mike Lehman (Physics), Brian Schreyer (Business and Consumer Technology), Paul Wingerter (Math), Rob Stewart (Elementary Education and Math) and Nicole Fairman (Elementary Education).
Also, with regret, the board accepted the resignation of Heather Vavrek as East Pike certified school nurse, due to other employment.
Approval also was given to a 2023-24 employee handbook, a memorandum of understanding between the district and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees,
The board also welcomed 17 educators from 10 countries who are part of the Fulbright Distinguished Awards in Teaching Program for International Teachers.
The guest educators are a mix of primary and secondary teachers, from Brazil, Greece, India, Indonesia, Mexico, the Philippines, Senegal, Singapore, Taiwan, and Uganda. They will complete professional development coursework at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and be guest teachers for six weeks in the Indiana Area district and six weeks in Pittsburgh Public Schools.
For fall 2023, IUP is one of only three universities in the nation chosen as a host institution for the program, which is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, and administered by the International Research and Exchanges Board. The others are the University of Rochester in New York and Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn.
