Charles Spells, an Eisenhower fifth-grade student, was recently recognized with the Indiana County NAACP Inspirational Student award for his grade level.
The award recognizes students who show compassion, respect and leadership.
Erin Eisenman, Eisenhower school principal, noted that he is always dependable and that he is a leader in both the classroom and on his wrestling team.
His teacher, Dr. Cybil Peoples, added that “Charles Spells has developed into an outstanding leader in the classroom.
Not only does he excel academically and athletically, he shows great citizenship through his acts of kindness and compassion to his fellow classmates.”
Kathy Abbey-Baker presented the award on behalf of the Indiana County NAACP.