The Elderton High School Class of 1963 celebrated its 59th annual class reunion Oct. 1 with 40 in attendance and 25 classmates at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House, White Township.
The following class members were in attendance, front row, from left, Arlene Longwell, Eileen (Blystone) Stoker, Donna (Yount) Bash, Cheryl (Seich) Barker, Eleanor (Sowers) Schaub, Gerald Elgin and Dale Meyer; middle row, Linda (Beer) Schrecengost, Kathy (Claypool) Boyer, Jean (Smeltzer) Gradwell, Loretta (Wranich) McCutcheon, Betty (Schreckengost) Artman and Ann (Silvis) Hollis; back row, Lloyd Schreckengost, Paul Peppler, Judy (Hankey) Smail, Paulette (Hagofsky) Cousins, Roberta (Rosenberger) Cloak, Rose (Yount) Smeltzer, Tom Forester, Allen Boyer, Bill George, John Wiegand, Myrna (Gearhart) Turney and Dave Brown.