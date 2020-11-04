Tom Wolf wasn’t up for another term Tuesday and his name wasn’t on the ballot, but the election for seats in the General Assembly was as much a rebuke of the Pennsylvania governor as it was the endorsement of local level Republicans for the Legislature.
Pa. Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, easily outdistanced Democratic challenger Dennis Semsick, of Pine Township, in Election Day balloting and earned a second two-year term in the state House. His campaign was heavy on echoing residents’ discontent with Wolf’s single-handedness in regulating Pennsylvania’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. And Struzzi invested political capital leading a legislative fight for a voice against Wolf’s unilateral inclusion of the state in a regional compact that’s feared to cripple the energy industries in Indiana County.
It paid off.
Struzzi earned 16,320, or 78.9 percent, of votes cast Tuesday in the 43 precincts that are part of the district. Semsick had 4,337 votes and a deficit that is statistically unlikely to be overcome when absentee and mail-in ballots are all counted.
Struzzi, in a second term, looks to renewing a fight for recognition of the threatened closings of regional electric generating station and the loss of jobs at the power plants and coal mines that fuel them.
“I think we need to continue to try and work with the administration to help them understand the impacts of RGGI on Indiana County and the entire commonwealth,” he said. “It frustrates me that they’re solely focused on the impacts related to the climate without considering the economic impact and I think that’s the wrong approach.
“In the big picture, Pennsylvania needs to focus on getting its economy back to where it should be. We need to look at how we treat business, how we treat the energy industry. We have tremendous assets that we punish for being successful and that’s not conducive to a successful vibrant economy.”
Struzzi hoped that the election would signal a united approach by Harrisburg in contending with the impact of the pandemic.
“The politicization of the whole COVID thing was frustrating and I hope that goes away now so we can focus on getting everyone healthy, getting beyond the pandemic and get back to focusing on important legislation that moves Pennsylvania forward,” he said.
Late campaign season criticism came from those who suggested that he hadn’t strongly responded to the just-announced plan to eliminate certain courses and majors and to reduce the teaching staff at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
The plan in place, Struzzi said, won’t singly bring the harm to IUP that some have lamented.
“Clearly we have problems within the overall State System that need to be fixed. Financially it’s not sustainable as it is now. IUP has been losing money for years. The State System as a whole is expected to lose $39 million this year. How do you come up with that money without making changes?”
The job losses portrayed as a wave of firings could be mitigated by early retirements of eligible employees, he said.
“I think that there’s a way we can do this together, to help make IUP stronger for the future, without having such an adverse impact on the lives of individual staff members,” he said.
After an often hard-nosed battle to stave off the effects of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and the ongoing push for local voices to be heard in the pandemic response, Struzzi said the vote was overall approval of his service.
“There’s a number of issues, but I think it’s the character and integrity of how I ran our office, the transparency and the communication,” he said. “I tackled every issue that I promised to tackle in 2018 when we ran the first time and we achieved a lot of progress toward those goals, but we still have a lot of hard work to do.”
Semsick wished Struzzi well.
“I left a message and I congratulated him,” Semsick told the Gazette about two hours after the polls closed. “All I’m saying is that the people spoke and that’s fine, I have no problem with that. I have watched what is happening and I’m not happy with what’s happening to small towns, low-income (people) and poverty, and that’s why I ran.
“With this virus pandemic out there, it’s really hard to get the message out. But I have no regrets, I tried what I could and I gave it my best shot. So I hope Jim is able to help the people of Indiana County — and if not, I hope someone down the road will pick that ball up and run with it — but I did my best and I’m done.”
Semsick described his campaign as “a calling,” and a one-shot deal that won’t be repeated in 2022.
“We’re a small town and we don’t need the vindictiveness between parties,” Struzzi said. “I ran as I did last time to represent all the people of the 62nd District.
“I’m honored that the people in the district value the hard work that I have put in, that my staff has put in these first two years. We truly care about the people we represent and try to do the right things for Indiana County and our collective future.”