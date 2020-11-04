About 58.5 percent of registered voters in Indiana County voted in person on Tuesday, but the county has not yet released the results from mail-in and absentee ballots, so the actual turnout is expected to be much higher.
Of 57,797 registered voters in the county, 30,305 cast a ballot in person in the county’s 69 precincts, according to the county elections board.
However, by the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot, about 12,000 such ballots had been sent to the county’s electorate and about 10,000 had been received by the county.
So the turnout could actually be almost 70 percent, which would be much higher than in any presidential election in recent memory.
Robin Maryai, chief clerk at the Indiana County Court House, said Tuesday night that the mail-in ballots will be totaled sometime today, but she could not say for certain when the tally would become available.
Even if all of the outstanding votes went to the candidates who are trailing in the contested local races, it would not be enough to alter the outcomes.
State Rep. Jim Struzzi held an 11,983-vote lead over Democrat Dennis Semsick, and state Sen. Joe Pittman enjoyed an 18,509-vote lead over his Democratic challenger, Tony DeLoreto.
In 2016, a total of 36,472 ballots were cast in Indiana County, or about 63.5 percent.
Curiously, three blank ballots were cast.
o o o
Rep. Joseph Petrarca, who had been the county’s only Democrat at the state level, was losing to challenger Jason Silvis, 56 percent to 44 percent, with 35 of 55 precincts reporting in the 55th House District.
Petrarca represents only Saltsburg Borough in Indiana County. There, he gleaned 119 votes to 188 for Silvis.
o o o
In the 60th House District, Republican Jeff Pyle was unopposed in his bid for a ninth two-year term. He garnered 1,961 votes in Indiana County.
o o o
In the 66th House District, Republican Brian Smith was unopposed after he beat John Matson in the spring primary election, and no Democrat was on the ballot.
He earned 6,258 votes in Indiana County. The seat is open because Cris Dush opted not to run again for the seat.