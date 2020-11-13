The Indiana County board of elections Thursday disqualified nearly half of the ballots received after Nov. 3, Election Day, at the Indiana County Court House.
The panel’s review has no effect on the outcome of the presidential election or any statewide races in Indiana County; the board left 13 of 22 such ballots eligible to be counted, if allowed later by the courts.
The ballots canvassed by the three-member election board, comprised of Commissioners Michael Keith, Robin Gorman and Sherene Hess, are those that have been set aside since Friday under a ruling by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito to exclude them from the vote count pending further review.
The count of the post-election ballots was blocked on a petition to the court by President Donald Trump’s campaign committee. The votes are those that had been cast under a Pennsylvania regulation allowing a tally of votes postmarked no later than Nov. 3 and delivered by the U.S. Postal Service no later than Nov. 6.
The challenge against late votes in Pennsylvania is one of scores of moves by the Trump campaign to hold up certification of the election, disqualify or overturn individual votes, and reverse the outcome of the presidential election.
Trump filed before the election to have late votes blocked. His campaign also sued Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and the boards of elections in all 67 counties, alleging fraud in the voting and counting. An 85-page suit filed Monday zeroed in on Fayette and Luzerne counties.
Keith and Gorman said they hadn’t seen the lawsuit, nor had they seen problems with the county’s election.
“As far as our process and everything, yes,” Keith said when asked of his satisfaction with the local election.
Gorman said she personally tested the exceptions to the process by requesting and casting mail-in ballots in the primary and the presidential election.
“I can speak to that process. It was solid,” Gorman said. “Mike and I have been every single step of the way with our team,” she added. “We got training, we watched the process, we watched Robin (Maryai) trouble-shoot everything that was coming at us. We met, we talked, and we’re making good decisions.”
The elections board conducted the final canvass with election observers Patrick Dougherty, a Democrat, and William Darr, a Republican, present to ask questions and for clarification of the process.
They had no disagreements with the process and, afterward, agreed with each other’s criticism of the state’s election guidelines.
“Absurd,” they considered the ambiguity of the rules that allow different counties to decide differently on eligibility of certain ballots.
The commissioners, as the elections board, singly reviewed 16 ballots that were said to have been postmarked no later than Election Day. They scrutinized one with a smudged postmark and agreed that it said “Nov. 3,” allowing it to remain eligible.
Six others, said to have clearly been postmarked Nov. 4 or later, were disqualified.
Keith, Gorman and Hess unanimously approved each decision.
Of the 16 ballots they studied, two had no postmarks but were delivered with a letter signed by postal officials who declared that they had been collected from the mail stream on Nov. 4, and had most likely been deposited by voters in mailboxes or at post offices on Nov. 3 at the latest.
County Solicitor Matthew Budash cited election regulations that instruct the elections board to be lenient.
“Ballots that lack a postmark or other proof of mailing, or for which a postmark or other proof of mailing is illegible, are presumed to have been mailed by Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, and are valid and must be counted unless a preponderance of the evidence demonstrates that the ballot was mailed after Nov. 3, 2020,” Budash read.
The board disqualified two other late ballots that came from voters who wrote addresses different from the ones where they were registered. Another that came in an envelope without a signature was disqualified.
Chief Clerk Robin Maryai told the board that all votes came from people who are alive.
All the ballots ruled eligible had reached the courthouse by Nov. 5, Maryai said.
Officially, the canvass was completed in 13 minutes. When the remaining eligible ballots would be counted is anyone’s guess.
The 22 mail-in ballots that arrived after Election Day represent 0.2 percent of all the votes that were not cast in person by Indiana County voters, 0.05 percent of all votes cast in the election, and 0.04 percent of all registered voters in the county. Overall turnout was 79.1 percent.
Trump carried Indiana County with 27,832 votes to 12,475 votes for Joe Biden.