United Elementary School students this week moved to a hybrid learning model for two weeks, according to a letter sent Thursday to district parents and guardians.
The letter signed by elementary Principal Lewis Kindja, posted on the district’s Facebook page, says the administration was “taking this proactive step to help control the spread of COVID-19 as we see more and more students and families being affected.”
Two United football players tested positive for coronavirus over the summer, said Superintendent Barbara Parkins in an email Monday, along with one band member in August, and two elementary students.
Under the hybrid model, students will have face-to-face instruction two days a week and remote learning the other three.
Students whose last names begin with A through K will receive in-person learning on Monday and Thursday, and remote instruction Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Students with last names starting with L through Z will attend school on Tuesday and Friday and have remote learning on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The school district plans to return to face-to-face instruction five days a week on Oct. 5.
“If we see additional cases, we would have to have further discussion on that changing,” Parkins said.
Students will still use their same bus pick-up and drop-off times and locations, the letter says, and families will be able to pick up meals outside the elementary main office from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Separately, school board directors, in a special meeting Monday, approved 7-0 a memorandum of understanding between the district and the United Education Support Professionals Association to allow two temporary part-time custodians to be hired for up to four hours. Board Vice President Dan Henning and directors Gary Arblaster, Donald Bowers Jr., James Fry, Andrew McConville, Shaun McGinnis and Hunter Overdorff voted yes; Tommey Heming voted against, and board President Eric Matava was absent.
The memorandum aims to alleviate some of the additional cleaning, particularly around lunchtime, that is needed during the COVID-19 period, Parkins said.
“Because we have students spread out to different areas (currently in each of the classrooms at the elementary school and in the cafeteria and gymnasium at the high school), there is a need for additional manpower (or womanpower),” she said.