indiana high school totem sign

The Pennsylvania Positive Behavior Support Network has recognized Ben Franklin Elementary School, Eisenhower Elementary School and Horace Mann Elementary School for implementing School-Wide Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports with fidelity at the Tier 1 Initial level during the 2021-2022 school year.

Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports is an evidence-based three-tiered framework that has been adopted at the elementary level in the Indiana Area School District and is designed to support students both behaviorally and academically. It flips the script on behavior management, explicitly teaching and modeling positive behavior and rewarding students for demonstrating the positive behavior instead of disciplining students who do not meet expectations that were never instructed.