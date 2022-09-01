The Pennsylvania Positive Behavior Support Network has recognized Ben Franklin Elementary School, Eisenhower Elementary School and Horace Mann Elementary School for implementing School-Wide Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports with fidelity at the Tier 1 Initial level during the 2021-2022 school year.
Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports is an evidence-based three-tiered framework that has been adopted at the elementary level in the Indiana Area School District and is designed to support students both behaviorally and academically. It flips the script on behavior management, explicitly teaching and modeling positive behavior and rewarding students for demonstrating the positive behavior instead of disciplining students who do not meet expectations that were never instructed.
Staff recognize and reward positive behavior in an effort to encourage more of it and approach negative behavior as an opportunity to learn. All the schools have developed a variety of rewards for the positive behavior to encourage students to model the tenets of our program, such as being respectful, responsible and safe.
The PaPBS Network provides the oversight of the implementation of PBIS in Pennsylvania. The goal of the PaPBS Network is to ensure that all schools have the necessary technical assistance, collaborative opportunities and evaluative tools needed to overcome non-academic barriers to learning and achieve competence and confidence in advancing academic, social and emotional success for all students.
The schools will be formally recognized at the 2022 PAPBS Implementers’ Forum held from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 at the Hershey Lodge and Convention Center in Hershey.