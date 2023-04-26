Magic show
Master Magician “MICHAELANGELO” recently stopped in to perform his comedy, magic and illusion show as a treat for Saltsburg Elementary students on Monday. All students recently took their PSCA testing. During the show, doves appeared and disappeared, the children participated in the show, and a bunny appeared to end the performance. “MICHAELANGELO” stressed to students to follow their dreams, and even though studying hard is great, they must learn to listen for the music, look for the magic and hear the laughter, every day in their daily lives — if they can do that, they have themselves a first-class ticket to the greatest show on Earth. “MICHAELANGELO’S” next stop will be Friday at Purchase Line Elementary.

