The annual Order of Elks Flag Day Ceremony will be conducted Wednesday at noon at the Garden of Honor in the historic Oakland Cemetery in White Township.
Organizers said the ceremony will be conducted in conjunction with the dedication of the Garden of Honor and the United States Flag that flies over it.
The event will be conducted by the officers of the Indiana Elks Lodge along with members of the Oakland Cemetery Association.
Cadets of the Civil Air Patrol, Jimmy Stewart Composite Squadron 714 will “present the colors” to begin the ceremony and “retire the colors” at the conclusion.
Area Scouts will join the Cadets to serve as sentinels to attend to the historic flags throughout the service.
Retired Lt. Col. Gregory Davis will be the keynote speaker.
Government officials and representatives of civic and fraternal organizations will participate, including Indiana Mayor William B. Simmons who will issue a proclamation urging citizens to pause and pay homage and respect to the U.S. flag and to first responders.
Locally, those first responders include Indiana Borough Police Department, state police at Troop A, Indiana, Indiana Regional Medical Center and Indiana Fire Association.
The Elks Lodge also will award certificates of honor to individuals, local businesses and corporations for promoting patriotism by properly displaying the U.S. flag.
Elks officials said the Order of Elks service honors the flag, marks the anniversary of its birth is to honor our country’s Flag, to celebrate the anniversary of its birth, and to recall achievements attained beneath its folds.
On June 14, 1777, the Second Continental Congress passed the first Flag Resolution, establishing the "Stars and Stripes" as the national flag, with 13 stripes alternating red and white, and 13 white stars in a blue field.
The Elks Lodge encourages its members as well as citizens of the community to attend Wednesday's event, saying that paying homage to our flag and to first responders will make participants feel proud to be American citizens.
