KITTANNING — Due to what was classified Tuesday as a “winter emergency,” the Armstrong County Courthouse will be closed until further notice, according to a press release issued Wednesday by Aaron Poole, the county’s chief administrator.
“Court-related emergencies should be directed to the local magistrates offices. Updates will be posted on the county website — co.armstrong.pa.us — as they are made available,” the release states.
A full two days past Christmas, flashing lights surrounded the courthouse as of roughly 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, as crews from multiple emergency response agencies responded to the building along East Market Street in Kittanning Borough, Armstrong County’s seat, in response to what county Court of Common Pleas President Judge James J. Panchik classified as an emergency involving fallen ceiling tiles due to a water main break.
“That is why they have to check the air. We have a restoration team coming in,” Judge Panchik said in an interview with the Leader Times.
“We don’t want to expose the public to any possible harm,” Judge Panchik continued. “We will be in operation once we are told the air is safe to breath. This suspension will be brief, hopefully.”
According to Armstrong County 911 dispatch interplay, emergency alarms were activated at approximately the aforementioned time Tuesday morning, as crews from local volunteer fire departments were called to eventually use salvage covers affected areas in the courthouse, including three filing cabinets on second floor.
County Sheriff Frank Pitzer also shared the following statements on his Facebook page:
“After meeting with our judges, the Armstrong County Courthouse will be closed. We will be accessing the main issues and then we will be making a decision on a timeline to reopen.”
Additionally, Pitzer said, a remote office was being set up for the Prothonotary’s office and was up and running on Thursday morning in the annex building located next to the courthouse.
“We can’t thank the first responders enough for stepping up and helping,” Pitzer said. “The fire fighters were amazing as always. Thank you all.”
A press release issued Wednesday by Brandi C. Benton, District Court Administrator, Armstrong County Court Administrator’s Office noted the following:
“Armstrong County Courthouse is experiencing temporary circumstances that prohibit access of the court facilities necessary to conduct court matters. President Judge James J. Panchik issued an order Dec. 27, 2022, that the Armstrong County Courthouse Court Operations in the 33rd Judicial District are suspended as of Dec. 27, 2022, pending full remediation.”
