Emergency at Armstrong courthouse

Due to what was classified Tuesday as a “winter emergency,” the Armstrong County Courthouse will be closed until further notice, according to Aaron Poole, the county’s chief administrator. He said court-related emergencies should be directed to the local magistrates offices and updates will be posted on the county’s co.armstrong.pa.us website.

 BILL BLOSE/Kittanning Leader Times

KITTANNING — Due to what was classified Tuesday as a “winter emergency,” the Armstrong County Courthouse will be closed until further notice, according to a press release issued Wednesday by Aaron Poole, the county’s chief administrator.

“Court-related emergencies should be directed to the local magistrates offices. Updates will be posted on the county website — co.armstrong.pa.us — as they are made available,” the release states.

Tags