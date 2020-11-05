Possibly reflecting a spike in confirmed COVID-19 infections at State Correctional Institution Pine Grove, the coronavirus case total in Indiana County rose Wednesday by 69, the most in a single day since the start of the pandemic.
The spiraling caseload has caused concern at Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, where the department director has encouraged community leaders to share the COVID-19 statistics and be vigilant about curbing the caseload.
The case total increased from 1,281 to 1,350 in the 24 hours ending at midnight last night, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health. The figures were released at noon today. The changes included a hike of 56 confirmed cases and 13 presumed positive cases. Combined with an increase of 129 negative test results, the county registered a positivity rate of 34.8 percent for the day.
The number of deaths from the COVID-19 virus remained at 17 as of midnight.
The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections this week reported an increase in COVID-19 infections among the SCI Pine Grove inmate population from 10 to 63, a figure determined by institutional testing, and a decrease in cases from five to two among prison employees, a number reached through voluntary reporting by corrections officers and other support workers.
The recent average daily increases in COVID-19 cases exceed the rates of infection at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in April, according to Director Thomas Stutzman of ICEMA.
The county’s “community spread” rate is among the top five worst in Pennsylvania, Stutzman said.
And don’t blame Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where the positive case total accounts for 35 percent of the county total, he said.
“IUP’s impact has been dropping over the past month from a high of 52 percent of countywide cases, proving that community spread is the higher priority,” Stutzman said.
The county’s average of new positive cases each day Oct. 19 to 24 was 18.29, the highest week during the pandemic. New cases averaged 16.29 from Oct. 25 to 31, according to the ICEMA director.
Troublesome to Stutzman are increases in patients at Indiana Regional Medical Center and among residents of personal care and nursing homes in Indiana County.
“Their dilemma (at the hospital) is they can’t release patients to personal care facilities due to their need for nursing care and nursing care beds are not available for positive patients,” Stutzman wrote in an advisory today to Indiana County human service agency leaders.
“I am also getting requests for (personal protective equipment) from home healthcare agencies that, up until this point, did not have any positive cases. They do now and need PPE for their workers.”
Stutzman suggests in the memo that area residents in all sectors have become complacent about keeping up with social distancing, wearing masks and regularly sanitizing hands and frequent-touch areas.
“I think we should all start talking more and sharing more about what is happening with our county numbers and the need to maintain commonsense best practices to bring these case numbers back down,” Stutzman said.