Veteran Al Hogue Jr. recently displayed one of seven inert rifle shells that were unexpectedly discovered embedded in the cannons that have long been on display in Blairsville Cemetery.
Workers from Keith Welding found the shells while restoring the cannon tubes late last year. Most of the shells have been gifted to the public.
The Blairsville Historical Society and Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County each accepted two to put on display, and two will be showcased at his home VFW post, Hogue said.
The seventh was donated to Keith Welding for their display as a token of appreciation for their work on the cannons.