Some 27 years ago, Holly Boda-Sutton was given a task at her position at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She had been hired at the university around the time dance was being switched from a physical education course to the College of Fine Arts under the theater program, and she was charged with being the director of a viable, ongoing performance company. Not long after, the IUP Dance Theater was created.
“The mission of the company was to be based in modern dance,” Boda-Sutton said. “It was run the same way that a professional modern company was run to allow students to get the experience of what it was like to work in such a company.”
Boda-Sutton came from a professional background and wanted to challenge the students that came into the program and give them different experiences than what they would typically do in a dance company.
“It was a nice challenge,” she said. “I had come from working professionally in Texas, but it was a nice change of pace to try and do it myself.”
Forming the program had its challenges, however.
“It was basically building the program from scratch in an area that didn’t have something formal, at least not with this type of construction, especially in modern dance. It was definitely a learning moment for everyone involved, especially for those just taking their first chance in the weird stuff our company was doing, not the usual stuff like tap, ballet and jazz. But over the years it got stronger and stronger and grew into what it is today.”
The company, which acts as a training ground for students to develop artistic and performing talents, performs two fully produced performances each year, along with additional performances for the community or special occasions that help to meet needs that IUP might have, such as fundraising galas.
One such student that benefited from her time in the company is Lindsey Grove, who started as a dancer with the company in the fall of 2009. After she graduated in 2014, she was brought on as the company rehearsal director. The company allowed her to realize that her passion for dance could be part of her career.
“It was great. I gained a lot of really good teaching qualities,” Grove said.
Grove is also a teacher at Apollo-Ridge and uses skills that she learned in the company in her job.
“Watching Holly teach while being a student and a staff member was a masterclass itself,” she said. “I was able to get valuable skills in teaching, choreography, production, all because I worked with her. The first time she asked me to choreograph a piece of my own was a huge deal. To know that she believed in me and my abilities was huge.”
Grove was also able to incorporate girls from the Apollo-Ridge color guard, a group that she helps out with, in a performance.
“Being able to bring some of my guard girls in and to see my two worlds collide was such a special experience.”
Working with the high-schoolers as well as other guest performers is another aspect that the company provides as a place for artistic collaboration. Over the years, Boda-Sutton has worked with composers, musicians and other special guests, both within the IUP community and outside.
One long-time collaboration is with the university’s percussion ensemble. The idea originally came from Dr. Susan Wheatley, who was researching the works of German musical educator Gunild Keetman.
“It was through that research and discussions that we had that made us decide to branch out and try our own work combining dance and live music performance,” Boda-Sutton said. “Prior to working with Dr. (Michael) Kingan, I worked with Gary Olmstead in the music department and we created ‘An Evening of Dance and Percussion.’”
The performances were well received, but were halted for four years while Fisher Auditorium was renovated.
“It was the only place that could hold us all,” Boda-Sutton said. “But, once it was finished, Gary had retired and Dr. Kingan came in. From the first moment I met him I asked him about it. I introduced myself as the director of the dance theater and asked if he was interested in continuing. He said yes, and I said great.”
They collaborated on all of the dance and percussion performances from that moment on.
“I’d always go to him with ideas and I’d ask, ‘what do you think about doing this,’ and his eyebrows would go up high, but in the end he trusted me. We had some really interesting developments of productions and ideas that came from our collaborations,” Boda-Sutton said. “We both bring stuff to the table and it’s a lot of fun. We always look forward to it and the students do, too.”
Some of her favorite productions have been the ones that allow the performers to tell stories through dance.
“That’s what I love about the theater part of dance theater,” she said. “It allows you to tell entire stories through movement and modern dance.”
One such production was titled “Gabriel’s Dream.” The main events that the protagonist of the story went through mirrored the journey of Jesus Christ, but that was something that she didn’t tell the performers.
“We wanted to keep that aspect secret,” Boda-Sutton said. “We were interested to see how the students interpreted the story for themselves. Some of the students guessed it. Others interpreted it as the story of an alien who came to earth. It was incredible to see how everyone interacted and made sense of the story.”
Other favorites include many of the dance and percussion performances.
“Those are always so much fun,” she said. “They’re energetic and funky. One was ‘Floyd in Pink’ that was set to the music of Pink Floyd and took the audience through different worlds. And another was ‘Cindy,’ which was the story of Cinderella but told in the modern-day fashion world set to classic rock that was performed live. It was a fun and high-energy performance.”
Grove also remembered many of her dance and percussion performances fondly.
“One was called ‘Alla Turca,’ and it was a lot of fun, I like doing comedy pieces and this one is hysterical. This is actually one that’s going to be in our next performance as one of the ones we brought back. When I first did it, I played the role of the student. Now I’m going to be playing the teacher, and one of my students that I’ve worked with is going to be my student in the performance. Having that generational spin on it means a lot. It’s cool to see it come full circle.”
Boda-Sutton’s last performance is titled “Legacy” and the pieces selected highlight exactly that. The performance will feature dancers from different generations of the program performing nine favorites that go back to 2009.
“It’s made up of students divided into generations of when they came into the company. Each group performs movement that they put together, all in a sequence from a repertoire that they danced in while they were part of the program. You can watch the legacy of the program through these groups.”
Grove said the mash-up of generations has been amazing to watch as well.
“It’s been great to work with the different generations we have alumni and then students ranging from seniors to freshmen. We have pieces from the nineties, the two-thousands, the tens and ones from as recent as last semester. From a dancer’s perspective, it’s amazing to see us doing things from Holly’s entire time with the company.”
“Watching the legacy of all these performers and the alumni of the program, it’s exciting,” Boda-Sutton said. “They are the true legacy of this program, the legacy of the theater and the percussion ensemble. It’s very rewarding to watch. I’ve been blessed to have had all the students that I’ve had, and to see what all of the alumni are doing in their dance related pursuits.”
Grove also plans to step away from the program following Boda-Sutton’s retirement. While this last concert has been fun to work on, she said it has also been a very emotional experience.
“We’ve been really going through all of this together,” Grove said. “It’s been so much to process, but it’s been so incredible, too.”
After retirement, Boda-Sutton plans to move to the 120-acre ranch that she and her husband purchased in Colorado and relax. But, she had the following wisdom to impart on future dancers, no matter the program that they join.
“It doesn’t matter if you join a company or take classes here at the university or at a studio or if you audition for a musical. Do whatever you want to do, go into it with an open mind and a positive attitude and always be ready to learn new things.”
“An Evening of Dance and Percussion: Legacy,” will be performed Saturday at 7 p.m. To ensure the safety of the audience, in-person attendees must be IUP students, faculty or staff and will be required to wear masks at all times and sit in designated seats. For all other viewers, the performance will be livestreamed only on the date and time of the performance. Tickets for the livestream are $12, and in-person tickets for I-Card holders are priced at $8 and are available in limited numbers due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Tickets for the performance are available online through the Lively Arts website www.iup.edu/livelyarts or by calling the ticket hotline at (724) 357-2787 from noon to 4:30 p.m. No walk-up ticket sales will be available due to limited staffing and safety precautions.