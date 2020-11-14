PLUMVILLE — A sawmill was destroyed in a fire Friday afternoon along Mahoning Road, off Route 210 in South Mahoning Township, about four miles northeast of Plumville.
The cause of the blaze was an issue with the engine that runs the saws, an official said.
“Several employees were close, but in a different area,” said Augie Santini, second assistant chief of the Plumville fire department. “When they got back into the area they noticed that the engine had caught fire.”
Indiana County Emergency Management said Plumville District, Marion Center, Dayton District and Rural Valley volunteer firefighters were called out at 12:42 p.m.
They were followed three minutes later by Creekside volunteer firefighters, as well as the Perry Township company from Jefferson County.
Firefighters didn’t face any adverse conditions, but they were cautious about several tanks of diesel fuel that were nearby. “They were close, but they didn’t give us any problems,” said Santini.
Many of those called out remained on the scene several hours into the afternoon, leading Indiana Fire Association Company 1 to be called at 12:56 p.m. to standby in Creekside while Clymer’s company was called out at 1:07 p.m. to standby in Marion Center.
One firefighter with Plumville suffered a hand injury, went Indiana Regional Medical Center to have it checked and found it to be a muscle or tendon strain, Santini said.
The cost of the damage, as well as information regarding ownership of the mill, was not available at press time today.