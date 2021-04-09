To whom it may concern —
BOUNCING BACK
The art and music scene is waking up right in tune with spring as capacity restrictions have begun to ease and the weather turns more pleasant for outdoor events.
The Tune In exhibit outside the Jimmy Stewart Museum, here for four weeks, is one of the opportunities available downtown.
Stop and watch the thought-provoking 12-minute loop made from hours of television footage from the 1950s and 1960s before it travels the next destination.
Speaking of museums, the IUP Museum is offering a display downtown, “From Our Walls To Your Home,” at The Artists Hand Gallery and Espresso Bar. Gallery officials say you can also check out the exhibit on the website.
On Thursday, Downtown Indiana Inc. will offer the first Third Thursday event of the year outdoors at IRMC Park on Seventh Street.
As DI posted on Facebook, “we’ll have live music, sales, specials & more to enjoy from 5-7 p.m.,” starting with a celebration of the arts Thursday.
And looking ahead to this summer, Indiana County Fair officials recently noted on Facebook “that we are cautiously optimistic about having the Fair. We are definitely planning some great stuff for you and have a lot of fun social media activities ready to go... but ultimately this may not be our decision again.”
The fair would be set for Aug. 29 to Sept.4 if it is able to occur.
Check the fair’s Facebook page for updates.
AT THE MALL
A new store is set to open at the Indiana Mall.
According to mall manager Sherry Renosky, Renee’s Crafts will offer unique handmade items and seasonal home décor such as tumblers, cups and mugs, tables, wreaths and much more. In addition, there will be custom wedding décor to rent or buy.
Renee’s Crafts will be next to Claire’s, and Renosky said a ribbon-cutting and grand opening is set for noon Thursday.
ON THIS DAY
Dr. Jack Frank, retired from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, alerted the Gazette recently that today marks the anniversary of a visit by then-U.S. Sen. Joseph Biden to Fisher Auditorium on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus in 1990.
An Indiana Gazette headline the next day read that Biden said the White House was “too timid” and must get involved “in the development of new market economies in eastern Europe.”
In his “New Directors in American Foreign Policy” address, Gazette reporter Randy Wells wrote that Biden said the Bush administration was dragging its feet in deciding what America’s involvement should be in post-Cold War Europe.
“We must step forward and offer a plan for protecting our interests,” Biden said in the article. “At least we should step forward and begin debating what that role should be … passivity is not an option: we must lead.”
In The Penn’s account, Biden laid out objectives he believed should become American military foreign policy, including “deeper reductions in conventional and nuclear forces in Europe,” according to reporter R.E. Gmeiner.
The other objectives were to “get Soviet troops to pull out of Europe,” and “that reductions should be made in East and West German forces.”
Frank, who attended that day in 1990 with wife Jeannette and daughter Janelle, who was a student, said he recalled Biden visited for about three hours and participated in a Q&A session with students and guests.
Biden was the speaker at the Student Cooperative Association’s 30th annual Raymond L. Lee Public Affairs Forum.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices in Indiana County are hovering around $3.09 a gallon, according to pennsylvaniagasprices.com. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes journalist and poet Christopher Morley today, who wrote “April prepares her green traffic light and the world thinks Go.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazettte managing editor Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.