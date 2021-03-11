There are bright linings amid the dark cloud that has been enrollment in recent years at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
IUP’s enrollment for spring 2021 is up from projections by 45 students, according to figures posted online by the university this week.
“(The total) is down from spring 2020,” IUP Executive Director of Media Relations Michelle Fryling conceded, “but that was expected, and actually, our spring 2021 numbers are down less than was expected.”
There still was a decline in total head count from 9,558 in the spring of 2020 to 9,162 this spring, with the number of undergraduate students down from 7,472 to 7,019.
But the number of graduate students edged up from a year ago, to 1,887 from 1,879.
And “clock-hour students,” those involved in such venues as the Academy of Culinary Arts, rose from 199 a year ago to 264 this spring.
Something else that has been targeted in recent years is the rate of retention of students who enroll in the fall and stick around for the spring.
“IUP’s fall-to-spring retention rate — 87.85 percent for full-time, first-time degree-seeking freshman students — is at its highest since the fall 2015 rate, also 87.85 percent,” Fryling said.
“This compares to our fall-to-spring 2019 full-time, first-time degree-seeking freshman retention rate of 84.49 percent,” she said. “This is a very positive sign for enrollment.”
It comes despite changes necessitated by COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, university officials said, as IUP’s Division of Enrollment Management kept its focus on being student-centered and successfully pivoted to new ways of doing business.
They also said undergraduate, graduate and Academy of Culinary Arts teams are working hard to recruit fall 2021 classes, utilizing “a great deal of creativity and new thinking.”