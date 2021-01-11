A family of six is seeking help after a Friday night fire that destroyed their two-story home along Third Street in Ernest.
“Thank God no one was home when the fire broke out,” Ashley Plavi Lutz posted on Facebook.
“This horrific life-changing obstacle we have in front of us right now is our biggest and hopefully our last,” her husband, Heath, posted. “We are blessed from the good Lord above. You and I and our four kids together we can do anything when we’re together.”
Creekside Volunteer Fire Company Chief Cody Hitchings said four dogs perished in the fire apparently caused by a wood burner.
“It hurts my heart so bad we lost them,” Lutz said. “But to everyone that is helping us I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
That help includes a posting by Ashley Lutz’s sister that was picked up by friends in the Indiana area.
“We are looking for some air mattresses, queen size and twin along with sheets, also a cooler or two for them to keep condiments and drinks in their hotel room for the next week,” Denelle Plavi Agnello posted. “I truly am amazed by everyone. Thank you so much for trying to make this as painless as it could possibly be.”
Agnello said she was posting sizes for the family for clothes and shoes. She said the Lutz family is living in a hotel room for now.
“If anybody wants to call or message me, my cell number is 724-422-5332,” she posted. “I will respond to everyone as quickly as I can.”
State police said a fire marshal was not dispatched to investigate.
“This house was not an easy fight,” Marion Center volunteer firefighters posted on Facebook.
Creekside was the first to respond. Hitchings said his volunteers remained on the scene until 5 a.m. Saturday.
Marion Center’s department was dispatched at 9:42 p.m., 10 minutes after the first alarm was sent out by Indiana County Emergency Management to Creekside as well as Indiana Fire Association Company No. 2, Clymer Volunteer Fire Company, the county’s Rapid Intervention Team 900 and Citizens’ Ambulance Service.
“Crews arrived to find a (heavily) involved house fire and went to work,” Marion Center’s post continued.
Between 10:30 and 11 p.m., the Indiana County 911 dispatchers sent Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department to stand by for Creekside volunteers, and Commodore Volunteer Fire Department to stand by for Marion Center.