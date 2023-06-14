More than 100 vendors are coming together for a day of food, music, dance and more at White Township’s first-ever Ethnic Food, Music, Crafter/Vendor Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the S&T Bank Arena.
The free, public event features 102 local and out-of-state vendors, live music and dance performances, a car show, raffles, a kids section with a variety of activities, an assortment of food and drinks and more.
White Township resident Tammy Curry, who organizes a number of local events year-round, coordinated the festival. Curry said she’s dedicated to organizing events to assist small businesses, help increase tourism and keep revenue in the county.
With the Ethnic Food, Music, Crafter/Vendor Festival, however, Curry has some additional goals — to highlight Indiana’s diversity and bring community together.
“I wanted to do something to show we’re a diverse county,” Curry said. “There are a lot of different ethnicities here ... and I wanted to (host an event where) people could come together and see things from other people’s perspectives — taste it, see it, feel it (and) just understand that we’re all here together.”
The festival’s live performances will kick off with music trio Three Good Reasons from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Following the trio are Chris Volpe and Anthony Frazier, who hosts the Acoustic Hour on WCCS 1160, performing together from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m.
From 2:15 to 2:30 p.m., Curry along with a few White Township supervisors will take the stage to talk about the festival and the township’s recreation complex, where the event will take place.
After the brief intermission, the Seneca Nation Dance Troupe led by Bill Crouse (Seneca Nation/Hawk Clan) will perform dance routines from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. And to wrap up the evening, headliners Rosie and the Jammers, a Johnstown polka band, will perform from 4 to 7 p.m.
Beacon Sound System LLC, a White Township broadcasting and audio/visual production company focused on live events, is providing the stage, lighting and sound for the festival.
Curry said she’s excited for the entire lineup, but she’s particularly excited to bring in the Seneca Nation Dance Troupe from Salamanca, N.Y. When she was looking for Native American performers for the event, Indiana locals Cliff and Sandy Pembleton suggested the dance troupe and provided Crouse’s contact information.
“I’m thrilled to bring the Seneca Nation Dance Troupe in,” Curry said. “(I’d) like to thank Cliff and Sandy Pembleton for being instrumental in pointing me in the right direction.”
White Township supervisor Sandi Gillette, who plans to attend the event, said she’s also excited to see the dance troupe.
“I’ve read a lot about the (Seneca Nation Dance Troupe) coming down,” Gillette said, “and I’ve never seen their performance or act, so I’m excited to see them.”
Throughout the event, attendees can browse products and purchase from a wide array of specialty vendors. The festival will feature 102 vendors selling specialty food items, wood work, soaps, candles, boutique items, jewelry, Native American memorabilia, crystals, wreaths, leather accessories, metal works, fabric and crochet items, spice blends, beauty products, beverages, and much, much more.
Food vendors will include the PA BBQ PigRig; The Grove selling fried foods; Cousins Maine Lobster, which was featured on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” selling lobster dishes; Danny’s Tacos; Klosky’s selling halupki, haluski and pierogies; Gravy Griddle Co. selling breakfast and lunch items; Sy’s selling specialty sandwiches; Furfaris selling Italian cuisine; Little C’s Concessions selling lemonade and fried foods; The Ice Box and More selling cotton candy and snow cones; and Syrian Aroma selling Mediterranean cuisine.
The event will also feature alcohol vendors in a specific section of the arena. Those who purchase alcohol will receive a wrist band and cannot take their beverages outside the designated alcohol area.
“Alcohol will be in a separate area that’s sanctioned off,” Curry said. “Alcohol is only permitted in that designated area. You must be 21 or older, and you will be carded. You can’t take the alcohol out to the vendors or car show.”
Alcohol vendors include Boomies Los Locos selling beer and margaritas, Country Hammer Moonshine selling moonshine and J&D Cellars selling wine and wine slushies.
For younger attendees, there will be a Kid’s Corner with a number of child-friendly activities. Indiana County Head Start will have a booth at the Kid’s Corner along with two face painters; a dunk tank; Shannon’s Custom Creations Suffy Style, in which kids can make their own stuffed animals; a balloon artist; fairy/tinsel hair; and more. Kids will also get the chance to ride the Brush Valley Barrel Train around the arena.
Proceeds from the event’s car show and basket raffle will go toward Family Promise of Indiana County, a 501©(3) nonprofit focused on helping low-income families and families experiencing homelessness achieve sustainable independence through community-based response.
“The car show will be in the field on the right as you drive in to the arena,” Curry said. “Parking volunteers will direct those wishing to be in the car show to the designated area. There will also be an attendant to take their fee. ... Anybody’s welcome to bring their vehicle in. It’s a $5 charge.”
The basket raffle will be on the porch of the concession stand, Curry said.
Attendees who bring dogs must clean up after them. Dogs must remain on a leash, and all liability falls on the dog owner.
“We’re just excited to host something like this,” Gillette said. “It’s really the first of its kind, and we’re hoping there will be many more in the future.
“We look around us at what other townships are doing and see the value of (the recreation complex) and just couldn’t think of a better thing to do than some type of festival. When Tammy approached us, it was like two minds meeting. She’s doing all the work and hosting, and we’re providing the venue.”
Curry said she’s also hoping to make the Ethnic Food, Music, Crafter/Vendor Festival an annual event and wants to bring in an even greater variety of vendors, performers and food items next year.
