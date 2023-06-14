Festival
Metro Creative Graphics

More than 100 vendors are coming together for a day of food, music, dance and more at White Township’s first-ever Ethnic Food, Music, Crafter/Vendor Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the S&T Bank Arena.

The free, public event features 102 local and out-of-state vendors, live music and dance performances, a car show, raffles, a kids section with a variety of activities, an assortment of food and drinks and more.