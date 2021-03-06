Freshman interior design major Chasia Page doesn’t need to ask her parents for spending money. She’s earning a nice sum each week by simply combining her favorite pastimes — thrifting, designing and sewing — into a retro reworks online business.
“Craftrepreneurs” interested in selling their designs online may join the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for a free online workshop on March 30. The workshop, “Spring Your Hobby into Etsy Entrepreneurship,” from 10 a.m. to noon, will be hosted on Zoom.
Page reworks her fabric finds into one-of-a kind treasures, often selling those reimagined clothes for significant profit. She says her online endeavor is a labor of love as well as hard work.
“Not only do I spend time thrifting and sewing, but also on packaging and added bonuses,” she said. “I’ll include thank-you cards and free necklaces, which really boosts reviews, followers and compliments from my online community of customers and fellow creators.”
“As an entrepreneur and an avid crafter, I can assure entrepreneurs that there is a market for the special and unique items they’re creating,” said SBA Western Pennsylvania District Director Dr. Kelly Hunt. “Turning a passion into a business is a way to earn extra money, and Page is a prime example for lots of creative minds.”
IUP SBDC Business consultant Logan Weiss, a successful Etsy crochet craftrepreneur, will discuss steps needed to open a shop on Etsy — the popular e-commerce website focusing on handmade and vintage items and supplies. “I’ll focus on using the correct wording, or search engine optimization, price setting, shipping and effective advertising on Etsy,” she said.
“Not only will the SBA speak on their programs and services for entrepreneurs, but we’ll also allot time for our attendees to give a Zoom room elevator pitch on their crafts.”
Register by contacting the IUP SBDC at (724) 357-5729.